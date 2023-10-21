Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'39.036s 5/6 323k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.204s 6/6 323k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.266s 5/6 316k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.433s 5/6 316k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.686s 5/6 299k 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.839s 5/6 304k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +2.015s 4/6 311k 8 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +2.093s 4/6 326k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +2.143s 6/6 301k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.325s 5/5 314k 11 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.504s 5/6 302k 12 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.598s 6/6 317k 13 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +2.680s 5/5 304k 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.821s 4/5 320k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +3.610s 6/6 291k 16 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +3.756s 5/5 298k 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +3.782s 6/6 304k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +4.142s 4/6 311k 19 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +4.541s 5/5 300k 20 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +4.712s 6/6 299k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +7.316s 3/5 283k

*Rookie.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2022)

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales leads a wet and windy morning warm-up for the 2023 Australian MotoGP by 1.204s from Jorge Martin.

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the KTMs of home star Jack Miller and Brad Binder completed the top six during the ten-minute session.

As predicted, after dry weather on Friday and Saturday, a storm arrived at Phillip Island for Sunday.

The gale-force winds forecast for today meant the Australian MotoGP race was moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint race, which is due to start at 1pm today (weather permitting).

Saturday's debut winner Johann Zarco was 13th this morning with title leader Francesco Bagnaia a cautious 20th after his sixth laps.

Bagnaia holds a 27-point advantage over Zarco's Pramac Ducati team-mate and pole qualifier Martin, who dramatically dropped from first to fifth on the final lap of Saturday's race after gambling on the soft rear tyre.

There were no fallers this morning but forecasts predict that the worst of the weather is yet to arrive...