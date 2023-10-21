2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
21 Oct 2023
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP, 22 October

Warm-up results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

 
Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)1'39.036s5/6323k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+1.204s6/6323k
3Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.266s5/6316k
4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.433s5/6316k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.686s5/6299k
6Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.839s5/6304k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+2.015s4/6311k
8Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2.093s4/6326k
9Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+2.143s6/6301k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.325s5/5314k
11Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.504s5/6302k
12Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+2.598s6/6317k
13Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+2.680s5/5304k
14Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.821s4/5320k
15Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+3.610s6/6291k
16Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+3.756s5/5298k
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+3.782s6/6304k
18Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+4.142s4/6311k
19Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+4.541s5/5300k
20Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+4.712s6/6299k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+7.316s3/5283k

*Rookie.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2022)

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales leads a wet and windy morning warm-up for the 2023 Australian MotoGP by 1.204s from Jorge Martin.

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the KTMs of home star Jack Miller and Brad Binder completed the top six during the ten-minute session.

As predicted, after dry weather on Friday and Saturday, a storm arrived at Phillip Island for Sunday.

The gale-force winds forecast for today meant the Australian MotoGP race was moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint race, which is due to start at 1pm today (weather permitting).

Saturday's debut winner Johann Zarco was 13th this morning with title leader Francesco Bagnaia a cautious 20th after his sixth laps.

Bagnaia holds a 27-point advantage over Zarco's Pramac Ducati team-mate and pole qualifier Martin, who dramatically dropped from first to fifth on the final lap of Saturday's race after gambling on the soft rear tyre.

There were no fallers this morning but forecasts predict that the worst of the weather is yet to arrive...