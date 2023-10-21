2023 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 16 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|1'39.036s
|5/6
|323k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+1.204s
|6/6
|323k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.266s
|5/6
|316k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.433s
|5/6
|316k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.686s
|5/6
|299k
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.839s
|5/6
|304k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+2.015s
|4/6
|311k
|8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+2.093s
|4/6
|326k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+2.143s
|6/6
|301k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.325s
|5/5
|314k
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.504s
|5/6
|302k
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+2.598s
|6/6
|317k
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+2.680s
|5/5
|304k
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.821s
|4/5
|320k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+3.610s
|6/6
|291k
|16
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+3.756s
|5/5
|298k
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+3.782s
|6/6
|304k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+4.142s
|4/6
|311k
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+4.541s
|5/5
|300k
|20
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+4.712s
|6/6
|299k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+7.316s
|3/5
|283k
*Rookie.
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2022)
Aprilia's Maverick Vinales leads a wet and windy morning warm-up for the 2023 Australian MotoGP by 1.204s from Jorge Martin.
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the KTMs of home star Jack Miller and Brad Binder completed the top six during the ten-minute session.
As predicted, after dry weather on Friday and Saturday, a storm arrived at Phillip Island for Sunday.
The gale-force winds forecast for today meant the Australian MotoGP race was moved forward to Saturday afternoon, swapping places with the Sprint race, which is due to start at 1pm today (weather permitting).
Saturday's debut winner Johann Zarco was 13th this morning with title leader Francesco Bagnaia a cautious 20th after his sixth laps.
Bagnaia holds a 27-point advantage over Zarco's Pramac Ducati team-mate and pole qualifier Martin, who dramatically dropped from first to fifth on the final lap of Saturday's race after gambling on the soft rear tyre.
There were no fallers this morning but forecasts predict that the worst of the weather is yet to arrive...