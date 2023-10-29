2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Race Results

29 Oct 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Thailand MotoGP, 29 October

Race results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

1    Jorge Martin    SPA    Pramac Ducati (GP23)    39m 40.045s
2    Francesco Bagnaia    ITA    Ducati Lenovo (GP23)    +0.253s
3    Brad Binder    RSA    Red Bull KTM (RC16)    +0.114s
4    Marco Bezzecchi    ITA    Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)    +2.005s
5    Aleix Espargaro    SPA    Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)    +4.303s
6    Fabio Quartararo    FRA    Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)    +4.550s
7    Marc Marquez    SPA    Repsol Honda (RC213V)    +5.362s
8    Luca Marini    ITA    Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)    +6.778s
9    Fabio Di Giannantonio    ITA    Gresini Ducati (GP22)    +7.569s
10    Johann Zarco    FRA    Pramac Ducati (GP23)    +9.377s
11    Franco Morbidelli    ITA    Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)    +11.168s
12    Joan Mir    SPA    Repsol Honda (RC213V)    +11.990s
13    Enea Bastianini    ITA    Ducati Lenovo (GP23)    +12.323s
14    Takaaki Nakagami    JPN    LCR Honda (RC213V)    +14.537s
15    Raul Fernandez    SPA    RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)    +15.093s
16    Jack Miller    AUS    Red Bull KTM (RC16)    +17.640s
17    Augusto Fernandez    SPA    Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*    +21.307s
18    Pol Espargaro    SPA    Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)    +21.435s
    Maverick Viñales    SPA    Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)    DNF
    Alex Marquez    SPA    Gresini Ducati (GP22)    DNF
    Miguel Oliveira    POR    RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)    DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins a thrilling three-way showdown at the Thai MotoGP, keeping a charging Brad Binder and title rival Francesco Bagnaia at bay.

But there was to be a further twist when Binder was given a post-race track limits penalty, dropping the KTM rider from second to third and gifting four more points to Bagnaia.

The trio were covered by 0.253s at the chequered flag after Martin went defensive into the last turn, Binder held the middle ground and Bagnaia - who momentarily dived from third to first at the same place on the penultimate lap - tried a wide entry.

After the medium rear tyre was chosen by all but Jack Miller in the Sprint, Michelin recommended switching to the hard rear for the full grand prix.

All riders duly raced the hard, except Alex Marquez, who crashed out of a close third place behind Martin and Binder just after the halfway stage.

Miguel Oliveira received the black and orange flag, indicating a technical issue, with Maverick Vinales later retiring his Aprilia.

Bagnaia had been 18-points clear of Martin heading into Sunday’s Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s Sprint race victory was combined with a lowly seventh for the reigning champion.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, missed Thailand after undergoing further surgery.

Buriram was the third of three successive MotoGP rounds. There will now be one weekend off before the final Malaysia-Qatar-Valencia triple header to conclude the 2023 season.

Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi are now the only riders still in mathematical title contention.