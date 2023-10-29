1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 39m 40.045s

2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.253s

3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.114s

4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.005s

5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +4.303s

6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.550s

7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +5.362s

8 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +6.778s

9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +7.569s

10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +9.377s

11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.168s

12 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +11.990s

13 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +12.323s

14 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +14.537s

15 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +15.093s

16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +17.640s

17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +21.307s

18 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +21.435s

Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) DNF

Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) DNF

Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) DNF

*Rookie.

Jorge Martin wins a thrilling three-way showdown at the Thai MotoGP, keeping a charging Brad Binder and title rival Francesco Bagnaia at bay.

But there was to be a further twist when Binder was given a post-race track limits penalty, dropping the KTM rider from second to third and gifting four more points to Bagnaia.

The trio were covered by 0.253s at the chequered flag after Martin went defensive into the last turn, Binder held the middle ground and Bagnaia - who momentarily dived from third to first at the same place on the penultimate lap - tried a wide entry.

After the medium rear tyre was chosen by all but Jack Miller in the Sprint, Michelin recommended switching to the hard rear for the full grand prix.

All riders duly raced the hard, except Alex Marquez, who crashed out of a close third place behind Martin and Binder just after the halfway stage.

Miguel Oliveira received the black and orange flag, indicating a technical issue, with Maverick Vinales later retiring his Aprilia.

Bagnaia had been 18-points clear of Martin heading into Sunday’s Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s Sprint race victory was combined with a lowly seventh for the reigning champion.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, missed Thailand after undergoing further surgery.

Buriram was the third of three successive MotoGP rounds. There will now be one weekend off before the final Malaysia-Qatar-Valencia triple header to conclude the 2023 season.

Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi are now the only riders still in mathematical title contention.