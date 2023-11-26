2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Warm-up Results

26 Nov 2023
Warm-up results from the Valencia MotoGP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)1'29.984s7/7334k
2Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.034s6/7332k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.112s7/7332k
4Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.121s4/6329k
5Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.141s7/7327k
6Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.225s6/7326k
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.312s6/7331k
8Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.438s7/7331k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.441s7/7331k
10Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.456s7/7331k
11Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.543s6/7332k
12Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.587s7/7329k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.770s6/7331k
14Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.797s4/7331k
15Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.840s5/7329k
16Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.851s7/7329k
17Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.863s4/6334k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.020s4/7323k
19Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.098s6/6326k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+1.870s3/6326k
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)No Time0/00k

*Rookie.

Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records
Best lap: Maverick Viñales 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.809s (2022)

Johann Zarco began his final day as a Pramac Ducati rider on top of the timesheets in warm-up for the Valencia MotoGP season finale.

KTM's Brad Binder was second, with Zarco's team-mate and title contender Jorge Martin third and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia just 12th in the cold (10 degrees track) conditions.

Fabio Quartararo did not ride in the ten-minute warm-up, reportedly due to illness rather than yesterday's Sprint crash.

Sprint winner Martin starts this afternoon's title showdown 14 points behind Bagnaia, who was fifth on Saturday after regretting using the medium rather than soft rear tyre.

Michelin again expects riders to choose between the medium or soft rear for this afternoon's 26-lap race, combined with the hard front.

Bagnaia starts from the front row, in second between Maverick Vinales and Zarco, with Martin in sixth.

Marc Marquez, an emotional third in the Sprint but expecting a tougher time over the full distance, began his last day at Repsol Honda with fifth.

A cloud of smoke was emitted from the Aprilia of pole qualifier Maverick Vinales. The Spaniard was duly shown the black and orange flag.

Francesco Bagnaia takes a 14-point lead over Jorge Martin into today’s Valencia title decider, meaning if Martin wins Bagnaia must be inside the top five to retain his crown.

But with 16 of the 21 riders having now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure, the final result might not be confirmed until several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties.

The only riders yet to use their low-pressure tyre warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Alex Rins and replacement rider Lorenzo Savadori.

The Valencia circuit has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.

Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams today are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3) and Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati).

Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at Tuesday’s Valencia test.

Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend but hopes to ride on Tuesday.