Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'29.984s 7/7 334k 2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.034s 6/7 332k 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.112s 7/7 332k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.121s 4/6 329k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.141s 7/7 327k 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.225s 6/7 326k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.312s 6/7 331k 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.438s 7/7 331k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.441s 7/7 331k 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.456s 7/7 331k 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.543s 6/7 332k 12 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.587s 7/7 329k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.770s 6/7 331k 14 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.797s 4/7 331k 15 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.840s 5/7 329k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.851s 7/7 329k 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.863s 4/6 334k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.020s 4/7 323k 19 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.098s 6/6 326k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.870s 3/6 326k Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) No Time 0/0 0k

*Rookie.

Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records

Best lap: Maverick Viñales 1m 28.931s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.809s (2022)

Johann Zarco began his final day as a Pramac Ducati rider on top of the timesheets in warm-up for the Valencia MotoGP season finale.

KTM's Brad Binder was second, with Zarco's team-mate and title contender Jorge Martin third and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia just 12th in the cold (10 degrees track) conditions.

Fabio Quartararo did not ride in the ten-minute warm-up, reportedly due to illness rather than yesterday's Sprint crash.

Sprint winner Martin starts this afternoon's title showdown 14 points behind Bagnaia, who was fifth on Saturday after regretting using the medium rather than soft rear tyre.

Michelin again expects riders to choose between the medium or soft rear for this afternoon's 26-lap race, combined with the hard front.

Bagnaia starts from the front row, in second between Maverick Vinales and Zarco, with Martin in sixth.

Marc Marquez, an emotional third in the Sprint but expecting a tougher time over the full distance, began his last day at Repsol Honda with fifth.

A cloud of smoke was emitted from the Aprilia of pole qualifier Maverick Vinales. The Spaniard was duly shown the black and orange flag.

Francesco Bagnaia takes a 14-point lead over Jorge Martin into today’s Valencia title decider, meaning if Martin wins Bagnaia must be inside the top five to retain his crown.



But with 16 of the 21 riders having now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure, the final result might not be confirmed until several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties.



The only riders yet to use their low-pressure tyre warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Alex Rins and replacement rider Lorenzo Savadori.



The Valencia circuit has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.



Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams today are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3) and Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati).



Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at Tuesday’s Valencia test.



Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend but hopes to ride on Tuesday.