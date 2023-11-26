2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Valencia MotoGP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'29.984s
|7/7
|334k
|2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.034s
|6/7
|332k
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.112s
|7/7
|332k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.121s
|4/6
|329k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.141s
|7/7
|327k
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.225s
|6/7
|326k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.312s
|6/7
|331k
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.438s
|7/7
|331k
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.441s
|7/7
|331k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.456s
|7/7
|331k
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.543s
|6/7
|332k
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.587s
|7/7
|329k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.770s
|6/7
|331k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.797s
|4/7
|331k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.840s
|5/7
|329k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.851s
|7/7
|329k
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.863s
|4/6
|334k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.020s
|4/7
|323k
|19
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.098s
|6/6
|326k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.870s
|3/6
|326k
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|No Time
|0/0
|0k
*Rookie.
Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records
Best lap: Maverick Viñales 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 29.809s (2022)
Johann Zarco began his final day as a Pramac Ducati rider on top of the timesheets in warm-up for the Valencia MotoGP season finale.
KTM's Brad Binder was second, with Zarco's team-mate and title contender Jorge Martin third and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia just 12th in the cold (10 degrees track) conditions.
Fabio Quartararo did not ride in the ten-minute warm-up, reportedly due to illness rather than yesterday's Sprint crash.
Sprint winner Martin starts this afternoon's title showdown 14 points behind Bagnaia, who was fifth on Saturday after regretting using the medium rather than soft rear tyre.
Michelin again expects riders to choose between the medium or soft rear for this afternoon's 26-lap race, combined with the hard front.
Bagnaia starts from the front row, in second between Maverick Vinales and Zarco, with Martin in sixth.
Marc Marquez, an emotional third in the Sprint but expecting a tougher time over the full distance, began his last day at Repsol Honda with fifth.
A cloud of smoke was emitted from the Aprilia of pole qualifier Maverick Vinales. The Spaniard was duly shown the black and orange flag.
Francesco Bagnaia takes a 14-point lead over Jorge Martin into today’s Valencia title decider, meaning if Martin wins Bagnaia must be inside the top five to retain his crown.
But with 16 of the 21 riders having now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure, the final result might not be confirmed until several hours afterwards, depending on the effect of any post-race penalties.
The only riders yet to use their low-pressure tyre warning 'joker' are Fabio Quartararo, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder, Alex Rins and replacement rider Lorenzo Savadori.
The Valencia circuit has been resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.
Among the riders saying farewell to their current teams today are Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3) and Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati).
Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at Tuesday’s Valencia test.
Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend but hopes to ride on Tuesday.