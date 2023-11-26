2023 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Race Results

26 Nov 2023
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

Race results from the Valencia MotoGP at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2023 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)40m 58.535s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.176s
3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.360s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.347s
5Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+4.636s
6Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+4.708s
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.736s
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+8.014s
9Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+9.486s
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+10.556s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.001s
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+21.695s
13Lorenzo SavadoriITARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+43.297s
14Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+2 laps
 Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)DNF
 Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*DNF
 Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)DNF

*Rookie.

Francesco Bagnaia has been crowned 2023 MotoGP world champion after title rival Jorge Martin crashed out while trying to pass Marc Marquez, riding in his Repsol Honda farewell.

Bagnaia is MotoGP’s first repeat champion since Marquez in 2019 and the first to do it while carrying the #1 plate since Mick Doohan in 1998.

Martin had already clipped the back of race leader Bagnaia's factory Ducati early on, dropping the Pramac rider to eighth.

It was while frantically trying to recover that his lunge inside Marquez ended in disaster for them both.

Bagnaia, having been informed of Martin’s exit, was then passed by the KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

But Binder ran wide at mid-distance, rejoining in sixth, then later had to give a place back after punting Alex Marquez out of the way.

Miller was thus on course to become the first rider to win MotoGP races on three different brands of bike… Only to crash out, with 9 laps to go, at the same Turn 10 as Binder's mistake!

KTM’s double misery put Bagnaia back into the lead ahead of Johann Zarco.

But the drama wasn’t over. The pair were hunted down by Fabio di Giannantonio with the trio nose-to-tail by the start of the penultimate lap!

The departing Gresini rider, whose GP22 was puffing occasional smoke, sliced under Zarco soon after, but Bagnaia stayed wheel-perfect and di Giannantonio shook his head as he was left with no room to pass.

Marquez, thrown into a full somersault by the Martin contact, was sent to the medical centre for checks but later seen back in the Repsol Honda garage.

An opening lap incident between Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi had ended with the Italian crashing out. The FIM Stewards ruled it had been a racing incident.

We now await the tyre pressure data to confirm the race results, but Martin’s DNF means any low-pressure infringements won’t change the title result.

Bagnaia received a pre-race boost when he was promoted to pole by a three-place grid penalty for Maverick Vinales, who failed to immediately exit the track after being shown black and orange flags in warm-up.

Other riders joining Marc Marquez and di Giannantonio in saying farewell to their current teams today were Franco Morbidelli (Monster Yamaha), Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Tech3) and Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati).

Most riders chose the hard front and medium rear tyres for the 27 laps, with the exception of Zarco (medium front) and Vinales (soft rear).

Quartararo was back on the grid despite missing warm-up due to a high fever and sickness.

Joan Mir, who underwent checks in hospital after a Friday morning fall, withdrew from the remainder of the weekend but hopes to ride in Tuesday's test.

Reigning Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta will make his MotoGP debut, with GASGAS Tech3, at the Valencia test.

The Valencia circuit was resurfaced ahead of the 2023 event.