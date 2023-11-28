2023 Valencia MotoGP Test Results, Ricardo Tormo

Peter McLaren's picture
28 Nov 2023
Raul Fernandez, Valencia MotoGP test 28 November

Lap times as of 2pm during Tuesday’s post-season MotoGP test at Valencia where Marc Marquez, Luca Marini, Alex Rins, Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio and rookie Pedro Acosta are riding with their new teams.

Marc Marquez was seen smiling after his opening stint on the Gresini Ducati, when he was sixth fastest. Marquez then jumped to second place by the end of only his third run.

The Spaniard remains the fastest Ducati rider, in third, behind the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez (being run by the test team while a replacement is found for the RNF grid places) and Maverick Vinales.

Newly crowned double world champion Francesco Bagnaia and title runner-up Jorge Martin have both been out on Ducati GP24s. Martin featured on top of the timesheets but has also fallen twice.

Due to a worsening in the condition of his injured left leg, Aleix Espargaro has halted testing and is heading straight to the Clinica Dexeus in Barcelona for a CT scan. He will then fly to Germany for a wind tunnel test.

The Valencia test, the last chance for official MotoGP laps until Sepang in February, takes place from 10am-5pm local time…

2023 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Session 1 (2pm)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^10Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP)1m 29.808s28/29
2˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.116s26/46
3˅1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP)+0.414s20/28
4^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP)+0.435s27/31
5˅2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP)+0.517s11/20
6˅2Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.526s19/40
7=Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP)+0.554s27/36
8˅2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.595s23/31
9˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.618s20/32
10˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.756s5/22
11˅1Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP)+0.832s22/39
12=Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.882s27/39
13^2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.962s21/32
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP)+1.038s22/34
15˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.144s34/37
16^2Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.299s40/42
17˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.517s22/23
18˅1Pedro AcostaSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.545s31/34
19^1Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP)+1.687s29/31
20˅1Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.698s23/36
21=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.898s10/34
22=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+2.504s8/17

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records
Best lap: Maverick Viñales 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder 1m 30.145s (2022)

 