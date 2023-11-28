2023 Valencia MotoGP Test Results, Ricardo Tormo
Lap times as of 2pm during Tuesday’s post-season MotoGP test at Valencia where Marc Marquez, Luca Marini, Alex Rins, Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio and rookie Pedro Acosta are riding with their new teams.
Marc Marquez was seen smiling after his opening stint on the Gresini Ducati, when he was sixth fastest. Marquez then jumped to second place by the end of only his third run.
The Spaniard remains the fastest Ducati rider, in third, behind the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez (being run by the test team while a replacement is found for the RNF grid places) and Maverick Vinales.
- Valencia MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES as Marc Marquez makes Ducati
- FIRST LOOK: Marc Marquez on a Ducati, Luca Marini at Honda, Acosta in MotoGP
Newly crowned double world champion Francesco Bagnaia and title runner-up Jorge Martin have both been out on Ducati GP24s. Martin featured on top of the timesheets but has also fallen twice.
Due to a worsening in the condition of his injured left leg, Aleix Espargaro has halted testing and is heading straight to the Clinica Dexeus in Barcelona for a CT scan. He will then fly to Germany for a wind tunnel test.
The Valencia test, the last chance for official MotoGP laps until Sepang in February, takes place from 10am-5pm local time…
|2023 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Session 1 (2pm)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP)
|1m 29.808s
|28/29
|2
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.116s
|26/46
|3
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.414s
|20/28
|4
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP)
|+0.435s
|27/31
|5
|˅2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP)
|+0.517s
|11/20
|6
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.526s
|19/40
|7
|=
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+0.554s
|27/36
|8
|˅2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.595s
|23/31
|9
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.618s
|20/32
|10
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.756s
|5/22
|11
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP)
|+0.832s
|22/39
|12
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.882s
|27/39
|13
|^2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.962s
|21/32
|14
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP)
|+1.038s
|22/34
|15
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.144s
|34/37
|16
|^2
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.299s
|40/42
|17
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.517s
|22/23
|18
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.545s
|31/34
|19
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP)
|+1.687s
|29/31
|20
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.698s
|23/36
|21
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.898s
|10/34
|22
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+2.504s
|8/17
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Official Ricardo Tormo MotoGP records
Best lap: Maverick Viñales 1m 28.931s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder 1m 30.145s (2022)