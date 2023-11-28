2023 Valencia MotoGP Test Results, Ricardo Tormo

Marc Marquez was seen smiling after his opening stint on the Gresini Ducati, when he was sixth fastest. Marquez then jumped to second place by the end of only his third run.

The Spaniard remains the fastest Ducati rider, in third, behind the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez (being run by the test team while a replacement is found for the RNF grid places) and Maverick Vinales.

Newly crowned double world champion Francesco Bagnaia and title runner-up Jorge Martin have both been out on Ducati GP24s. Martin featured on top of the timesheets but has also fallen twice.

Due to a worsening in the condition of his injured left leg, Aleix Espargaro has halted testing and is heading straight to the Clinica Dexeus in Barcelona for a CT scan. He will then fly to Germany for a wind tunnel test.

The Valencia test, the last chance for official MotoGP laps until Sepang in February, takes place from 10am-5pm local time…

2023 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Session 1 (2pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^10 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP) 1m 29.808s 28/29 2 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.116s 26/46 3 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.414s 20/28 4 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP) +0.435s 27/31 5 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP) +0.517s 11/20 6 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.526s 19/40 7 = Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP) +0.554s 27/36 8 ˅2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.595s 23/31 9 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.618s 20/32 10 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.756s 5/22 11 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP) +0.832s 22/39 12 = Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.882s 27/39 13 ^2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.962s 21/32 14 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP) +1.038s 22/34 15 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.144s 34/37 16 ^2 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.299s 40/42 17 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.517s 22/23 18 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.545s 31/34 19 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP) +1.687s 29/31 20 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.698s 23/36 21 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.898s 10/34 22 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +2.504s 8/17

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.