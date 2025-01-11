Shock winners deny Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini in 100km of Champions

Results from Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini were denied victory in the 100km of Champions by surprise winners.

Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre ran out winners in Tavullia, at Rossi’s annual gala.

The winning duo’s time around the flat track was 1:43:59:623.

Rossi and Marini were the runners-up, while Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the podium.

100km of Champions result 2025
1
Moreira and Chareyre
2
Rossi and Marini
3
Bartolini and Baldassari
4
Migno and Morbidelli
5
Pasini and Farioli
6
Bezzecchi and Bagnaia
7
Rabat and Aegerter
8
Halbert and Beach
9
Artigas and Rueda
10
Bulega and Fuligni
11
Fernandez and Locatelli
12
Ortola and Gonzalez
13
Ferrari and Suzuki
14
Neave and Kurvinen
15
Casadei and Bastianini
16
Mantovani and Oliveira
17
Todd and Vickers
18
Fuligni and Patacca
19
Gaggi and Gabarrini
20
Surra and Ottaviani
21
Nepca and Caricasulo
22
Bertelle and Lunetta
23
Acosta and Dunlop

Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi were notably sixth.

Americans JD Beach and Sammy Halbert finished eighth.

British pair Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers were 17th.

Pedro Acosta and Michael Dunlop - arguably the most eye-catching pairing - finished last.

The shock win for Moreira and Chareyre brought an end to Rossi’s yearly gathering in his hometown. Marini won the Americana three-lap race on Friday night.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

