Shock winners deny Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini in 100km of Champions

Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini were denied victory in the 100km of Champions by surprise winners.

Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre ran out winners in Tavullia, at Rossi’s annual gala.

The winning duo’s time around the flat track was 1:43:59:623.

Rossi and Marini were the runners-up, while Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the podium.

100km of Champions result 2025 1 Moreira and Chareyre 2 Rossi and Marini 3 Bartolini and Baldassari 4 Migno and Morbidelli 5 Pasini and Farioli 6 Bezzecchi and Bagnaia 7 Rabat and Aegerter 8 Halbert and Beach 9 Artigas and Rueda 10 Bulega and Fuligni 11 Fernandez and Locatelli 12 Ortola and Gonzalez 13 Ferrari and Suzuki 14 Neave and Kurvinen 15 Casadei and Bastianini 16 Mantovani and Oliveira 17 Todd and Vickers 18 Fuligni and Patacca 19 Gaggi and Gabarrini 20 Surra and Ottaviani 21 Nepca and Caricasulo 22 Bertelle and Lunetta 23 Acosta and Dunlop

Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi were notably sixth.

Americans JD Beach and Sammy Halbert finished eighth.

British pair Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers were 17th.

Pedro Acosta and Michael Dunlop - arguably the most eye-catching pairing - finished last.

The shock win for Moreira and Chareyre brought an end to Rossi’s yearly gathering in his hometown. Marini won the Americana three-lap race on Friday night.