Shock winners deny Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini in 100km of Champions
Results from Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions
Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini were denied victory in the 100km of Champions by surprise winners.
Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre ran out winners in Tavullia, at Rossi’s annual gala.
The winning duo’s time around the flat track was 1:43:59:623.
Rossi and Marini were the runners-up, while Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the podium.
|100km of Champions result 2025
|1
Moreira and Chareyre
|2
Rossi and Marini
|3
Bartolini and Baldassari
|4
Migno and Morbidelli
|5
Pasini and Farioli
|6
Bezzecchi and Bagnaia
|7
Rabat and Aegerter
|8
Halbert and Beach
|9
Artigas and Rueda
|10
Bulega and Fuligni
|11
Fernandez and Locatelli
|12
Ortola and Gonzalez
|13
Ferrari and Suzuki
|14
Neave and Kurvinen
|15
Casadei and Bastianini
|16
Mantovani and Oliveira
|17
Todd and Vickers
|18
Fuligni and Patacca
|19
Gaggi and Gabarrini
|20
Surra and Ottaviani
|21
Nepca and Caricasulo
|22
Bertelle and Lunetta
|23
Acosta and Dunlop
Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi were notably sixth.
Americans JD Beach and Sammy Halbert finished eighth.
British pair Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers were 17th.
Pedro Acosta and Michael Dunlop - arguably the most eye-catching pairing - finished last.
The shock win for Moreira and Chareyre brought an end to Rossi’s yearly gathering in his hometown. Marini won the Americana three-lap race on Friday night.