2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 20m 29.509s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.795s 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.918s 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +8.536s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +9.685s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +10.676s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +12.049s 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +13.588s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +13.752s 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +14.584s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +14.754s 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +14.908s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.009s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.182s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +18.181s 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +18.625s 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +21.666s 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +29.061s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +33.622s 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +37.989s Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez continues his perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP season with victory in the Americas Sprint at COTA, his fifth win in a row as a factory Ducati rider.

A barnstorming first lap began with Francesco Bagnaia snatching the holeshot with an inside braking lunge from sixth on the grid.

Marquez swiftly wrestled the lead back from his team-mate, then was almost launched from his Ducati by a massive rear-end slide through the fast right-handers.

Bagnaia and Alex Marquez overtook Marc as he clung on, but the #93 shrugged it off and carved straight back past them both!

Thereafter, the Sprint turned into a repeat of the opening rounds, with the Marquez brothers in a safe one-two.

Bagnaia settled into a lonely third but Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha's fast-starting Fabio Quartararo and front-row qualifier Fabio di Giannantonio - who suffered in the opening lap chaos - fought furiously over fourth.

Joan Mir was almost within reach of the trio when he fell at mid-distance.

Pedro Acosta was the top KTM in seventh with Luca Marini claiming his best Honda result with eighth.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura and factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi battled to the flag over ninth.

2024 COTA winner Maverick Vinales joined Mir on the DNF list, pitting with an apparent technical issue on his Tech3 KTM.

All riders chose the medium compound front tyre and soft rear except Johann Zarco.

The Frenchman, probably with one eye already on Sunday’s grand prix, picked the medium rear from 15th on the grid.

Marc Marquez will now be seeking his eighth COTA grand prix victory in Sunday's race.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.