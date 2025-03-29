2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)20m 29.509s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.795s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.918s
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+8.536s
5Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+9.685s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.676s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+12.049s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+13.588s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+13.752s
10Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+14.584s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+14.754s
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+14.908s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.009s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.182s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+18.181s
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+18.625s
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+21.666s
18Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+29.061s
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+33.622s
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+37.989s
 Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez continues his perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP season with victory in the Americas Sprint at COTA, his fifth win in a row as a factory Ducati rider.

A barnstorming first lap began with Francesco Bagnaia snatching the holeshot with an inside braking lunge from sixth on the grid.

Marquez swiftly wrestled the lead back from his team-mate, then was almost launched from his Ducati by a massive rear-end slide through the fast right-handers.

Bagnaia and Alex Marquez overtook Marc as he clung on, but the #93 shrugged it off and carved straight back past them both!

Thereafter, the Sprint turned into a repeat of the opening rounds, with the Marquez brothers in a safe one-two.

Bagnaia settled into a lonely third but Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha's fast-starting Fabio Quartararo and front-row qualifier Fabio di Giannantonio - who suffered in the opening lap chaos - fought furiously over fourth.

Joan Mir was almost within reach of the trio when he fell at mid-distance.

Pedro Acosta was the top KTM in seventh with Luca Marini claiming his best Honda result with eighth.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura and factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi battled to the flag over ninth.

2024 COTA winner Maverick Vinales joined Mir on the DNF list, pitting with an apparent technical issue on his Tech3 KTM.

All riders chose the medium compound front tyre and soft rear except Johann Zarco.

The Frenchman, probably with one eye already on Sunday’s grand prix, picked the medium rear from 15th on the grid.

Marc Marquez will now be seeking his eighth COTA grand prix victory in Sunday's race.

Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.

Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

