2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA in Austin, Texas, round 3 of 22.
|2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|20m 29.509s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.795s
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.918s
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+8.536s
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+9.685s
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.676s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+12.049s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+13.588s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+13.752s
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+14.584s
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+14.754s
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+14.908s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.009s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.182s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+18.181s
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+18.625s
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+21.666s
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+29.061s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+33.622s
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+37.989s
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez continues his perfect start to the 2025 MotoGP season with victory in the Americas Sprint at COTA, his fifth win in a row as a factory Ducati rider.
A barnstorming first lap began with Francesco Bagnaia snatching the holeshot with an inside braking lunge from sixth on the grid.
Marquez swiftly wrestled the lead back from his team-mate, then was almost launched from his Ducati by a massive rear-end slide through the fast right-handers.
Bagnaia and Alex Marquez overtook Marc as he clung on, but the #93 shrugged it off and carved straight back past them both!
Thereafter, the Sprint turned into a repeat of the opening rounds, with the Marquez brothers in a safe one-two.
Bagnaia settled into a lonely third but Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha's fast-starting Fabio Quartararo and front-row qualifier Fabio di Giannantonio - who suffered in the opening lap chaos - fought furiously over fourth.
Joan Mir was almost within reach of the trio when he fell at mid-distance.
Pedro Acosta was the top KTM in seventh with Luca Marini claiming his best Honda result with eighth.
Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura and factory Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi battled to the flag over ninth.
2024 COTA winner Maverick Vinales joined Mir on the DNF list, pitting with an apparent technical issue on his Tech3 KTM.
All riders chose the medium compound front tyre and soft rear except Johann Zarco.
The Frenchman, probably with one eye already on Sunday’s grand prix, picked the medium rear from 15th on the grid.
Marc Marquez will now be seeking his eighth COTA grand prix victory in Sunday's race.
Injured reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is present at COTA as a spectator ahead of a possible Aprilia debut next time out in Qatar.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing Martin, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez making his M1 MotoGP debut in place of injured Pramac rider Miguel Oliveira.
Vinales swept to a perfect double for Aprilia at COTA last season, which was also the last time Ducati lost a Grand Prix.