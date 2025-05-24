2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.

Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)19m 53.657s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+3.511s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+5.072s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+5.658s
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+6.707s
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+7.057s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+7.231s
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.186s
9Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+9.923s
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+10.206s
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+10.898s
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+11.405s
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+11.933s
14Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+15.376s
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+18.135s
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.213s
17Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda Test Team (RC213V)+20.468s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+20.968s
19Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+24.729s
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+26.919s
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+32.532s
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez’s perfect run of 2025 Sprint wins ends with victory for his younger brother Alex Marquez, on Saturday at the British MotoGP.

After taking the lead when Marc ran wide, Alex - who brought out red flags after a big highside in morning practice - kept the #93 at bay for his first Sprint win since Sepang 2023.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium after fellow GP25 rider Francesco Bagnaia dropped from third to sixth.

Riding in cold and windy conditions, Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo turned his third pole in a row into the holeshot.

Behind him, Marc Marquez - who qualified off the front row (fourth) for the first time this season - wrestled his way past Bagnaia and Alex.

The factory Ducati rider’s rise was complete when he passed Quartararo for the lead into Stowe at the end of the lap.

But Marc ran wide soon after, handing Alex a narrow advantage he would keep to the flag.

While the Marquez brothers edged away, Bagnaia passed Quartararo for what looked set to be a lonely third.

But the Italian struggled in the second half of the race, dropping to sixth after being overtaken by di Giannantonio, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco.

Quartararo was also in Bagnaia’s wheeltracks as he took the chequered flag in seventh, 1.9s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Acosta was clipped at high speed by Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer on the final lap, sending the Gresini rookie wide and down to 14th.

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller was another to lose ground as the race progressed, being relegated to ninth and the final Sprint point.

The cool temperatures prompted all riders to fit soft compound tyres front and rear, with the exception of Brad Binder and Lorenzo Savadori who opted for the medium front.

Binder crashed out early in the Sprint.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

