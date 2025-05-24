2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 7 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|19m 53.657s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+3.511s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+5.072s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+5.658s
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+6.707s
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+7.057s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+7.231s
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.186s
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+9.923s
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+10.206s
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+10.898s
|12
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+11.405s
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+11.933s
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+15.376s
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+18.135s
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+19.213s
|17
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|+20.468s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+20.968s
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+24.729s
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+26.919s
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+32.532s
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez’s perfect run of 2025 Sprint wins ends with victory for his younger brother Alex Marquez, on Saturday at the British MotoGP.
After taking the lead when Marc ran wide, Alex - who brought out red flags after a big highside in morning practice - kept the #93 at bay for his first Sprint win since Sepang 2023.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium after fellow GP25 rider Francesco Bagnaia dropped from third to sixth.
Riding in cold and windy conditions, Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo turned his third pole in a row into the holeshot.
Behind him, Marc Marquez - who qualified off the front row (fourth) for the first time this season - wrestled his way past Bagnaia and Alex.
The factory Ducati rider’s rise was complete when he passed Quartararo for the lead into Stowe at the end of the lap.
But Marc ran wide soon after, handing Alex a narrow advantage he would keep to the flag.
While the Marquez brothers edged away, Bagnaia passed Quartararo for what looked set to be a lonely third.
But the Italian struggled in the second half of the race, dropping to sixth after being overtaken by di Giannantonio, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco.
Quartararo was also in Bagnaia’s wheeltracks as he took the chequered flag in seventh, 1.9s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.
Acosta was clipped at high speed by Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer on the final lap, sending the Gresini rookie wide and down to 14th.
Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller was another to lose ground as the race progressed, being relegated to ninth and the final Sprint point.
The cool temperatures prompted all riders to fit soft compound tyres front and rear, with the exception of Brad Binder and Lorenzo Savadori who opted for the medium front.
Binder crashed out early in the Sprint.
Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.
2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.
Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.
Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.