2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 19m 53.657s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +3.511s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +5.072s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +5.658s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +6.707s 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +7.057s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.231s 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.186s 9 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +9.923s 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +10.206s 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +10.898s 12 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +11.405s 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +11.933s 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +15.376s 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +18.135s 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.213s 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) +20.468s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +20.968s 19 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +24.729s 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +26.919s 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +32.532s Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez’s perfect run of 2025 Sprint wins ends with victory for his younger brother Alex Marquez, on Saturday at the British MotoGP.

After taking the lead when Marc ran wide, Alex - who brought out red flags after a big highside in morning practice - kept the #93 at bay for his first Sprint win since Sepang 2023.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio completed the podium after fellow GP25 rider Francesco Bagnaia dropped from third to sixth.

Riding in cold and windy conditions, Monster Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo turned his third pole in a row into the holeshot.

Behind him, Marc Marquez - who qualified off the front row (fourth) for the first time this season - wrestled his way past Bagnaia and Alex.

The factory Ducati rider’s rise was complete when he passed Quartararo for the lead into Stowe at the end of the lap.

But Marc ran wide soon after, handing Alex a narrow advantage he would keep to the flag.

While the Marquez brothers edged away, Bagnaia passed Quartararo for what looked set to be a lonely third.

But the Italian struggled in the second half of the race, dropping to sixth after being overtaken by di Giannantonio, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco.

Quartararo was also in Bagnaia’s wheeltracks as he took the chequered flag in seventh, 1.9s clear of KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Acosta was clipped at high speed by Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer on the final lap, sending the Gresini rookie wide and down to 14th.

Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller was another to lose ground as the race progressed, being relegated to ninth and the final Sprint point.

The cool temperatures prompted all riders to fit soft compound tyres front and rear, with the exception of Brad Binder and Lorenzo Savadori who opted for the medium front.

Binder crashed out early in the Sprint.

Ai Ogura, who injured his right leg on Friday morning, has withdrawn from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Aleix Espargaro is making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra is returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini has a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli has a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.