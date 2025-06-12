2025 MotoGP/Moto2 Barcelona Private Test Results (Day 2)

Results from the second day of the two-day private MotoGP test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as of 18:00 local time.

Aleix Espargaro repeated his Wednesday performance to top the Thursday times ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro.

Jack Miller was fourth-fastest ahead of the second KTM test rider, Dani Pedrosa, and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

Yamaha's three test bikes - shared by Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso over the two days - werre seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-fastest. At least one of these is believed to have Yamaha's V4 engine. 'Yamaha 1' did not set a time on Wednesday and was slowest of the three on Thursday.

Alonso Lopez was the fastest of the Moto2 riders on day two, and faster than Senna Agius' best time from Wednesday. Only Lopez, Celestino Vietti, and Dani Holgado rode on Thursday.

Times from close of play on Thursday are below.

2025 MotoGP Barcelona (private) Test | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Results | Day 2, 17:00 Pos Rider Nat. MotoGP Team MotoGP Bike Timing 1 Aleix Espargaro ESP Honda HRC Test Team Honda RC213V 1:39.073 2 Miguel Oliveira POR Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:39.168 3 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 1:39.235 4 Jack Miller AUS Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:39.532 5 Dani Pedrosa ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 1:40.524 6 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 1:40.781 7 Yamaha 2 Yamaha Test Team Yamaha YZR-M1 1:41.080 8 Yamaha 3 Yamaha Test Team Yamaha YZR-M1 1:41.454 9 Yamaha 1 Yamaha Test Team Yamaha YZR-M1 1:42.168 10 Alonso Lopez ESP SpeedRS Team Boscoscuro 1:42.016 11 Celestino Vietti ITA SpeedRS Team Boscoscuro 1:42.390 12 Dani Holgado ESP CFMoto Aspar Team Kalex 1:42.468

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter