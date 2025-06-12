2025 MotoGP/Moto2 Barcelona Private Test Results (Day 2)

Results from the two-day private MotoGP test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Aleix Espargaro, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the second day of the two-day private MotoGP test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as of 18:00 local time.

Aleix Espargaro repeated his Wednesday performance to top the Thursday times ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro.

Jack Miller was fourth-fastest ahead of the second KTM test rider, Dani Pedrosa, and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

Yamaha's three test bikes - shared by Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso over the two days - werre seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-fastest. At least one of these is believed to have Yamaha's V4 engine. 'Yamaha 1' did not set a time on Wednesday and was slowest of the three on Thursday.

Alonso Lopez was the fastest of the Moto2 riders on day two, and faster than Senna Agius' best time from Wednesday. Only Lopez, Celestino Vietti, and Dani Holgado rode on Thursday.

Times from close of play on Thursday are below.

2025 MotoGP Barcelona (private) Test | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Results | Day 2, 17:00

PosRiderNat.MotoGP TeamMotoGP BikeTiming
1Aleix EspargaroESPHonda HRC Test TeamHonda RC213V1:39.073
2Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:39.168
3Pol EspargaroESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:39.235
4Jack MillerAUSPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:39.532
5Dani PedrosaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:40.524
6Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:40.781
7Yamaha 2 Yamaha Test TeamYamaha YZR-M11:41.080
8Yamaha 3 Yamaha Test TeamYamaha YZR-M11:41.454
9Yamaha 1 Yamaha Test TeamYamaha YZR-M11:42.168
10Alonso LopezESPSpeedRS TeamBoscoscuro1:42.016
11Celestino ViettiITASpeedRS TeamBoscoscuro1:42.390
12Dani HolgadoESPCFMoto Aspar TeamKalex1:42.468
  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya MotoGP Best Race Lap: 1:39.664 (Pedro Acosta, 2024)
  • Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya MotoGP All-time Lap Record: 1:38.190 (Aleix Espargaro, 2024)

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

