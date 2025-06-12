2025 MotoGP/Moto2 Barcelona Private Test Results (Day 2)
Results from the two-day private MotoGP test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Results from the second day of the two-day private MotoGP test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as of 18:00 local time.
Aleix Espargaro repeated his Wednesday performance to top the Thursday times ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro.
Jack Miller was fourth-fastest ahead of the second KTM test rider, Dani Pedrosa, and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.
Yamaha's three test bikes - shared by Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso over the two days - werre seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-fastest. At least one of these is believed to have Yamaha's V4 engine. 'Yamaha 1' did not set a time on Wednesday and was slowest of the three on Thursday.
Alonso Lopez was the fastest of the Moto2 riders on day two, and faster than Senna Agius' best time from Wednesday. Only Lopez, Celestino Vietti, and Dani Holgado rode on Thursday.
Times from close of play on Thursday are below.
2025 MotoGP Barcelona (private) Test | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Results | Day 2, 17:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Team
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|ESP
|Honda HRC Test Team
|Honda RC213V
|1:39.073
|2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:39.168
|3
|Pol Espargaro
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:39.235
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:39.532
|5
|Dani Pedrosa
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:40.524
|6
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:40.781
|7
|Yamaha 2
|Yamaha Test Team
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:41.080
|8
|Yamaha 3
|Yamaha Test Team
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:41.454
|9
|Yamaha 1
|Yamaha Test Team
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:42.168
|10
|Alonso Lopez
|ESP
|SpeedRS Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.016
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|SpeedRS Team
|Boscoscuro
|1:42.390
|12
|Dani Holgado
|ESP
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|Kalex
|1:42.468
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya MotoGP Best Race Lap: 1:39.664 (Pedro Acosta, 2024)
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya MotoGP All-time Lap Record: 1:38.190 (Aleix Espargaro, 2024)