Daniel Suarez admits future with Trackhouse in NASCAR is uncertain

Daniel Suarez has acknowledged that his future with Trackhouse Racing remains up in the air amid a difficult run of form in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Suarez has been with Trackhouse since the team's inception in 2021, but his current contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

While both his teammates, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, have already scored a win this season, Suarez has not returned to Victory Lane since his triumph at Atlanta in February 2024.

Chastain and van Gisbergen have also provisionally locked themselves into the Playoffs, but Suarez currently sits outside the top 16, having managed just one podium finish from the opening 17 races of the campaign.

The 33-year-old admitted that securing his future in the Cup Series will be a challenge, though he remains hopeful of extending his stay at Trackhouse.

“It's gonna be [decided] maybe in a few months, we see what happens,” he said. “There is still a lot of things in the air right now, that is something that I'm just uncomfortable with in a few areas and a few things. But I love Trackhouse, and I love this team, and this team for me is being my best home in the Cup Series.

"I want to have more success with this team, and I want to see this team successful regardless if I'm in it or not. Right now, honestly, everything is an option. All I know is that things are going to work out."

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who recently served as Connor Zilisch’s crew chief at Pocono, praised Suarez for his upbeat attitude despite the uncertainty.

"I like that attitude, man," Earnhardt said. “Always try to keep that same attitude. Things will find a way to sort themselves out in a place where I'll be happy sitting around.

“Worrying yourself to death isn't really going to solve anything. It can't be productive in the moment, too, and you got your mind on something for."

