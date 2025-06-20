Ram aiming for NASCAR Cup Series entry in 2027

Ram has set 2027 as the target for a potential entry of Stellantis into the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dodge’s spin-off brand Ram revealed earlier this month that it will join NASCAR’s third-tier Truck Series in 2026 with an all-new pick-up.

At the time of the announcement, Ram indicated that the Truck Series entry was a stepping stone to a parallel campaign in the Cup Series in the coming years, but refused to divulge further details.

Now, the company’s CEO says it would be possible to run for Stellantis to race in the Cup Series in 2027, just a year after it enters the Truck Series.

The Cup Series programme would likely be run by a different brand from the Stellantis Group, possibly Dodge - which raced there from 2001-12 - as Ram focuses exclusively on pick-up trucks and commercial vehicles.

“Coming into Truck [Series] is a lot easier than coming into Cup (Series), and that's why we're really confident with all the work that we've done on the Truck to say we'll be in Daytona."Tim Kuniskis said on Kevin Harvick’s podcast.

“It’s gonna take a little bit longer to get to Cup. Our goal is to get the Cup a year after that [2027].

“Now, everybody’s told me we’re crazy. ‘There’s no way you’re gonna get there.’ But we think there’s a couple of things from our legacy that might speed that development time up.

“And maybe we could be in Daytona this [coming] year with Trucks, and then the following year, Daytona in Cup.”

Dodge previously tied up with Penske for its Cup Series entry, but Roger Penske’s defection to Ford in 2013 spelt the end of its programme.

Stellantis’ potential arrival into NASCAR will be a huge coup for the series, which has been struggling to attract new manufacturers in recent years.

Toyota was the last automaker to join NASCAR, making its debut in 2004.