Shane van Gisbergen on early NASCAR struggles: “I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1”

Shane van Gisbergen has joked he is “glad” he doesn’t drive for Red Bull’s Formula 1 team amid a tough maiden season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Despite winning on his NASCAR debut at Chicago in 2023 and scoring another podium during a part-campaign at Watkins Glen last year, van Gisbergen has faced a challenging transition to full-time Cup Series driver.

In the opening 15 races of the season, van Gisbergen has broken into the top 10 just once, his inexperience on ovals proving a clear handicap.

A breakthrough came last weekend in Mexico City, where he dominated from pole on the road course, but even after that win, van Gisbergen admitted he still has to “justify” his place on the grid.

Thanking Trackhouse Racing for its continued faith in his ability, the Kiwi took a light jab at Red Bull over its decision to axe fellow New Zealander Liam Lawson after only two races earlier this season.

“I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1 after how the first few rounds went,” said Red Bull athlete van Gisbergen.

“[Team boss] Justin [Marks] has been amazing, supporting me and just giving me all the time I need and not putting pressure on [me].

“It’s been really cool.”

Apart from making about a dozen outings in the Cup Series last year, three-time Supercars van Gisbergen also raced full-time in the Xfinity Series to continue his adaptation to stock car racing.

He finished 12th in NASCAR’s second-tier national series with victories at road courses in Portland, Sonoma and Chicago.

However, despite the added experience of a full year in the Xfinity Series, van Gisbergen believes he has had to start from scratch on his graduation to the top category in 2025.

“I feel like I’ve had to start again,” van Gisbergen said.

“Like last year taught me a lot and helped me get acclimated to American racing. The cars are just like chalk-and-cheese different.

“There’s no comparison to how they drive, how they react in the air. I feel like I’m learning everything again.

“I went to Nashville the other week and the cars drive nothing similar. I feel like I’m a complete rookie all together, but the results are improving and the pace is getting better.

“I feel like we’re not forcing it. Like I’m not doing stupid stuff trying to keep up every week.

“I think we’re being methodical, getting better every week, learning our processes and our genuine competitiveness has gotten a lot better.

“We’ve been frustrated with 18th or whatever it’s been the last couple of weeks because we had potential to be at the back end of the top 10 or 15th, which is a decent result for how it’s been going.

“If we keep progressing on the ovals then these road courses coming up, anything can happen. I’m relatively happy.”

Van Gisbergen sits 30th in the championship after 16 races, but his victory in Mexico has secured him a provisional berth in the playoffs.