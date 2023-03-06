2023 NASCAR United Rentals 500k at Phoenix Raceway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The second leg of the three-race west coast swing is now complete, and drivers will head to the desert for the final round. William Byron earned his fifth career Cup victory at Las Vegas, leading the way in a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports. The powerhouse organization has all of the momentum heading into Phoenix.

Hendrick will still be without Chase Elliott, as the 2020 series champion continues his recovery from surgery this past weekend. After suffering the leg injury during a skiing trip, Elliott was replaced at Las Vegas by Josh Berry. He will miss several more weeks, but the team has not yet named a replacement for the No. 9 car next weekend.

Chevrolet also brings a ton of momentum into Phoenix, as the manufacturer has won all three races this season. One driver that could finally end that streak is Kevin Harvick. The Stewart Haas Racing driver may be the best bet for Ford next Sunday, as Harvick has dominated Phoenix Raceway with nine victories. He has finished 9th or better in 19 consecutive races at Phoenix.

Harvick's teammate Chase Briscoe won the spring race at Phoenix last year, and desperately needs a solid finish next weekend. Briscoe has finished 35th, 20th, and 28th in the three races this season, and is currently 32nd in the championship standings.

Phoenix is also the site of where Joey Logano won his second Cup championship last year. The Team Penske driver will also be looking for a bounce back race after crashing out and finishing last at Las Vegas. Logano is a three-time winner at Phoenix, and has eight top-five finishes in his 28 starts at the track.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday March 10

6:35 pm - Practice

Saturday March 11

2:05 pm - Qualifying

Sunday March 12

3:30 pm - Race