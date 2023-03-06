NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Las Vegas

NASCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After William Byron Wins at Las Vegas
A look at the current championship points standings after William Byron's win at Las Vegas.
Chevrolet continues their stranglehold on the 2023 season as William Byron delivered another victory for the manufacturer that has won every race this year. Byron led a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports, just the third time in the history's organization that has been done.
Byron also swept both stages in today's race at Las Vegas, and now has seven playoff points, the most among all drivers. He earned his fifth career Cup win and sits 13th in the standings after three races. His teammate Alex Bowman finished 3rd in today's race, and remains 2nd in the championship standings.
Ross Chastain continues to hold the top spot, just three points above Bowman. Kevin Harvick moved into 3rd place in the standings after another top-ten result today. Daniel Suarez also finished inside the top-ten today and sits 4th in the standings, as Trackhouse Racing continues their sensational season.
Further down in the standings, there are some drivers with some work to do. Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Dillon are all outside of the top 25 after three races. They will have another opportunity to make up some ground next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as the three-race west coast swing comes to an end.
|2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|23
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|26
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|28
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet