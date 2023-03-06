NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Las Vegas

Chevrolet continues their stranglehold on the 2023 season as William Byron delivered another victory for the manufacturer that has won every race this year. Byron led a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports, just the third time in the history's organization that has been done.

Byron also swept both stages in today's race at Las Vegas, and now has seven playoff points, the most among all drivers. He earned his fifth career Cup win and sits 13th in the standings after three races. His teammate Alex Bowman finished 3rd in today's race, and remains 2nd in the championship standings.

Ross Chastain continues to hold the top spot, just three points above Bowman. Kevin Harvick moved into 3rd place in the standings after another top-ten result today. Daniel Suarez also finished inside the top-ten today and sits 4th in the standings, as Trackhouse Racing continues their sensational season.

Further down in the standings, there are some drivers with some work to do. Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Dillon are all outside of the top 25 after three races. They will have another opportunity to make up some ground next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as the three-race west coast swing comes to an end.