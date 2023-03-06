NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Las Vegas

NASCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After William Byron Wins at Las Vegas

6 Mar 2023
A look at the current championship points standings after William Byron's win at Las Vegas.

Chevrolet continues their stranglehold on the 2023 season as William Byron delivered another victory for the manufacturer that has won every race this year. Byron led a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports, just the third time in the history's organization that has been done.

Byron also swept both stages in today's race at Las Vegas, and now has seven playoff points, the most among all drivers. He earned his fifth career Cup win and sits 13th in the standings after three races. His teammate Alex Bowman finished 3rd in today's race, and remains 2nd in the championship standings.

Ross Chastain continues to hold the top spot, just three points above Bowman. Kevin Harvick moved into 3rd place in the standings after another top-ten result today. Daniel Suarez also finished inside the top-ten today and sits 4th in the standings, as Trackhouse Racing continues their sensational season.

Further down in the standings, there are some drivers with some work to do. Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Dillon are all outside of the top 25 after three races. They will have another opportunity to make up some ground next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as the three-race west coast swing comes to an end.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
2Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
4Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
5Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
10Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
11Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
12Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
13William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
16Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
17Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
18Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
19AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
20Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
22Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
23Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
26Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
27Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
28Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
30Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
 