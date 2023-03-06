2023 Las Vegas Pennzoil 400 Driver Ratings

William Byron - 10

This was a dominating performance by Bryon, who led 176 laps and swept both stages of the race.

Kyle Larson - 10

Had the caution flag not come out with three laps to go, Larson had the win all but wrapped up.

Alex Bowman - 9

He may not have won the race but he was on par with Larson, running up front for most of the afternoon.

Bubba Wallace - 9

The entire team battled throughout the race to get this car dialed in, and Bubba delivered with a fantastic 4th place finish.

Christopher Bell - 8

While he never led a lap, Bell was at the front of the field for most of the day and continued his solid season.

Austin Cindric - 7

It was a quiet day for Cindric, but still a solid result that the team desperately needed.

Martin Truex Jr - 7

The gamble at the end was well worth it, even though they might have finished slightly better had they opted to pit like everyone else.

Justin Haley - 8

The 8th place result for Haley and Kaulig Racing was exactly what they needed after having such a rough start to the season.

Kevin Harvick - 7

Another steady performance as they carry a little momentum into his best track on the schedule next weekend at Phoenix.

Daniel Suarez - 7

Trackhouse Racing just continues to chug along, collecting top-ten finishes.

Denny Hamlin - 7

Hamlin was strong early in the race but just didn’t have enough at the end to contend for the win.

Ross Chastain - 7

After a couple of close calls in the race, it was still a decent 12th place finish for Chastain.

Ryan Blaney - 6

This was yet another disappointing end to what looked to be a promising day early in the race.

Kyle Busch - 6

Today was the first time that Kyle wasn’t one of the top cars in the field, but it has been a long weekend for the hometown driver who competed in all three series this weekend.

Tyler Reddick - 8

Easily Reddick’s best race this season, especially considering that he started the race from the 34th position after changing the engine in his Camry.

Brad Keselowski - 7

Another decent showing for RFK Racing, as they continue to build their way back into contention.

Ty Gibbs - 6

The rookie is certainly going through some learning curves, and today was another one of those.

Joey Logano - 3

Going from pole position to finishing last is not great, but Logano was the only car to crash and not finish the race. He was the defending race winner and won last weekend, so this one will just be swept under the rug and forgotten.