2023 NASCAR Echopark Texas Grand Prix at COTA: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The first road course on the 2023 schedule comes next weekend in Austin, Texas. All eyes will be on Circuit of The Americas, with a full weekend of racing action. Plenty of high-profile drivers will hit the track, which includes a pair of Formula One World Champions.

Kimi Raikkonen is returning to Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 program, and at a place he is very familiar with. Raikkonen won the 2008 F1 race at COTA while driving for Ferrari. Jenson Button will be making his NASCAR Cup debut with Rick Ware Racing, in partnership with Stewart Haas Racing in the No. 15 Mustang. The 2009 champ will also compete in the Chicago street race, and on the IMS road course in August.

A few more familiar names will be back in the saddle next Sunday. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson is set to make his second start of the season with his Legacy Motor Club team, while Conor Daly rejoins The Money Team, owned by Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather. Jordan Taylor will be making his first Cup start as well, filling in for Chase Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports.

The additions of Raikkonen, Button, Johnson, and Daly will likely push the entry list to 40 cars for Sunday's race. This is one of the few weekends that features a Friday practice session. Ross Chastain won this race last year, and Joey Logano enters the weekend at the top of the drivers championship standings, earning that spot with his victory today at Atlanta.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday March 24

2:05 pm - Practice

Saturday March 25

11:30 am - Qualifying

Sunday March 26

3:30 pm - Race