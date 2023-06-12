2023 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Martin Truex Jr and Joe Gibbs Racing will have an extra week to celebrate their victory at Sonoma today. The series will take next weekend off before gearing up for the final half of the season. That begins on June 25 will a return visit to Nashville Superspeedway. This will be the third straight season that a Cup race is held on the 1.333-mile paved oval.

Hendrick Motorsports should once again be considered the favorites heading into the weekend. The organization has won both races there with Kyle Larson in 2021 and Chase Elliott last season. Larson and Ross Chastain are the only two drivers to finish inside the top-five in both races. Larson has led 264 of the 600 laps, which is more than double the next-highest (114) by Denny Hamlin.

Elliott has been trying to find a groove this season, as he missed a six-week stretch early in the year with a broken leg. He missed the race last weekend after being suspended for wrecking Hamlin. There is no race next weekend, and he has just ten races remaining in the regular season to earn a win to get him into the playoffs. He led 42 laps on his way to winning at Nashville last year.

The competition is already fierce, but it will ramp up even more with so many open playoff spots up for grabs. Ten different drivers have won a race through 16 rounds this year, and anything is possible with the tracks on the upcoming schedule. There are three road/street course races (including new Chicago layout) and the regular season finale at Daytona that loom large.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday June 23

6:30 pm - Practice

Saturday June 24

1:00 pm - Qualifying

Sunday June 25

7:00 pm - Race