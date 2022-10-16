NASCAR Playoffs: 2022 South Point 400 – Full Race Results from Las Vegas

2022 Las Vegas South Point 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 9 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 16 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 18 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 24 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 28 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 29 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 30 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 31 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota

Joey Logano punched his ticket to the Championship Four today with a win at Las Vegas. The Team Penske driver passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go to earn his 30th career Cup win. This is the fifth time that Logano will be racing for a title, with his lone championship coming in 2018.

Chastain was unable to hold off Logano for the win, but still finished 2nd and sits 2nd in the championship with two races to go in this round. Kyle Busch had an eventful day with an early spin and a wheel coming off late in the race, but still managed a 3rd place finish in his hometown race. Playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Two of the eight playoff drivers saw disaster strike today at Las Vegas. The first was Christopher Bell, who was running near the front of the field when he got collected in an accident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. The team tried to make repairs to his Toyota but they ran out of time and Bell finished 34th. After winning in a must-win situation last weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver may have to do it again at Homestead or Martinsville.

The other playoff driver that found trouble was Ryan Blaney, who crashed with 40 laps remaining while running in 2nd place. The Penske driver had one of the strongest cars today but once again got snake bitten to keep him winless on the season. He finished 28th today and sits 7th in the standings, 11 points below the cutoff line.

The biggest moment of the race was the incident between Wallace and Larson. The two drivers got together early in Stage 2 of the race when Larson made a dive bomb move, expecting Wallace to lift out of the throttle. He refused to do so, and as a result, smacked the outside wall. Bubba retaliated by turning left into Larson, spinning him out, which collected Bell.

Wallace walked over to Larson's car afterwards and threw his helmet down before shoving him multiple times in frustration. He was unapologetic when speaking to reporters later, clearly still frustrated with the situation. Neither driver threw a punch but it will be interesting to see how NASCAR officials handle the retaliation aspect of this incident.

