NASCAR Playoffs: 2022 South Point 400 – Full Race Results from Las Vegas

Full race results from the Las Vegas South Point 400, Round 7 of the 2022 Playoffs.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|18
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|27
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|28
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|29
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|30
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|31
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|35
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
Joey Logano punched his ticket to the Championship Four today with a win at Las Vegas. The Team Penske driver passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go to earn his 30th career Cup win. This is the fifth time that Logano will be racing for a title, with his lone championship coming in 2018.
Chastain was unable to hold off Logano for the win, but still finished 2nd and sits 2nd in the championship with two races to go in this round. Kyle Busch had an eventful day with an early spin and a wheel coming off late in the race, but still managed a 3rd place finish in his hometown race. Playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Two of the eight playoff drivers saw disaster strike today at Las Vegas. The first was Christopher Bell, who was running near the front of the field when he got collected in an accident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. The team tried to make repairs to his Toyota but they ran out of time and Bell finished 34th. After winning in a must-win situation last weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver may have to do it again at Homestead or Martinsville.
The other playoff driver that found trouble was Ryan Blaney, who crashed with 40 laps remaining while running in 2nd place. The Penske driver had one of the strongest cars today but once again got snake bitten to keep him winless on the season. He finished 28th today and sits 7th in the standings, 11 points below the cutoff line.
The biggest moment of the race was the incident between Wallace and Larson. The two drivers got together early in Stage 2 of the race when Larson made a dive bomb move, expecting Wallace to lift out of the throttle. He refused to do so, and as a result, smacked the outside wall. Bubba retaliated by turning left into Larson, spinning him out, which collected Bell.
Wallace walked over to Larson's car afterwards and threw his helmet down before shoving him multiple times in frustration. He was unapologetic when speaking to reporters later, clearly still frustrated with the situation. Neither driver threw a punch but it will be interesting to see how NASCAR officials handle the retaliation aspect of this incident.
Previous Las Vegas winners
2022 - Alex Bowman
2021 - Denny Hamlin
2021 - Kyle Larson
2020 - Kurt Busch
2020 - Joey Logano
2019 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Joey Logano
2018 - Brad Keselowski
2018 - Kevin Harvick
2017 - Martin Truex Jr
2016 - Brad Keselowski
2015 - Kevin Harvick
2014 - Brad Keselowski