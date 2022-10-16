NASCAR 2022 Las Vegas South Point 400 – Full Race Results from Round 7 of The Pl

16 Oct 2022
NASCAR Playoffs: 2022 South Point 400 – Full Race Results from Las Vegas

Full race results from the Las Vegas South Point 400, Round 7 of the 2022 Playoffs.

2022 Las Vegas South Point 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
2Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
3Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
5Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
7Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
9AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
10Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
11Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
12Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
13William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
15Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
16Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
17Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
18Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
19Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
20Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
21Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
23Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
24Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
27Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
28Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
29Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
30BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
31JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
32Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
34Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
35Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
36Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota

Joey Logano punched his ticket to the Championship Four today with a win at Las Vegas. The Team Penske driver passed Ross Chastain with two laps to go to earn his 30th career Cup win. This is the fifth time that Logano will be racing for a title, with his lone championship coming in 2018.

Chastain was unable to hold off Logano for the win, but still finished 2nd and sits 2nd in the championship with two races to go in this round. Kyle Busch had an eventful day with an early spin and a wheel coming off late in the race, but still managed a 3rd place finish in his hometown race. Playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Two of the eight playoff drivers saw disaster strike today at Las Vegas. The first was Christopher Bell, who was running near the front of the field when he got collected in an accident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson. The team tried to make repairs to his Toyota but they ran out of time and Bell finished 34th. After winning in a must-win situation last weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver may have to do it again at Homestead or Martinsville.

The other playoff driver that found trouble was Ryan Blaney, who crashed with 40 laps remaining while running in 2nd place. The Penske driver had one of the strongest cars today but once again got snake bitten to keep him winless on the season. He finished 28th today and sits 7th in the standings, 11 points below the cutoff line.

The biggest moment of the race was the incident between Wallace and Larson. The two drivers got together early in Stage 2 of the race when Larson made a dive bomb move, expecting Wallace to lift out of the throttle. He refused to do so, and as a result, smacked the outside wall. Bubba retaliated by turning left into Larson, spinning him out, which collected Bell.

Wallace walked over to Larson's car afterwards and threw his helmet down before shoving him multiple times in frustration. He was unapologetic when speaking to reporters later, clearly still frustrated with the situation. Neither driver threw a punch but it will be interesting to see how NASCAR officials handle the retaliation aspect of this incident.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2022 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Denny Hamlin

2021 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kurt Busch

2020 - Joey Logano

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Joey Logano

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Kevin Harvick

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Brad Keselowski

2015 - Kevin Harvick

2014 - Brad Keselowski

 