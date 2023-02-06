NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash – Full Race Results

6 Feb 2023
Full race results from the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
7Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
8Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
9Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
12Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
13Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
14Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
15Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
16Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
17Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
18Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
19Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
20AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
21Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
22Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
23Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
24Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
25Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
26Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
27Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet

After missing the playoffs because he failed to win a race last season, Martin Truex Jr started off this season by doing just that. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver outlasted the chaos at the LA Coliseum to earn his first ever win in the Busch Light Clash. Truex led the final 25 laps on his way to victory lane.

They came up just short on Sunday but it was a terrific night for Richard Childress Racing as their two drivers finished 2nd and 3rd in the Clash. Austin Dillion and Kyle Busch received silver and bronze medals for their performances. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

It was a disappointing end to what had been a brilliant night for Ryan Preece. The Stewart Haas Racing driver was making his debut in the No. 41 Mustang and looked to be the car to beat on Sunday night. He led the most (43) laps in the race but an electrical issue with 19 laps to go caused him to slide back into the pack and he finished 7th.

The race was clunky and had no rhythm due to the constant accordion effect that was sending cars into a spin on nearly every lap. There were a total of 16 caution flags, compared to just five in the inaugural event last year. Nearly every driver in the main event had some sort of issue at some point during the night.

Aric Almirola won the first heat race, which earned him pole position for the main event. Martin Truex Jr won the second heat race after an entertaining battle with former teammate Kyle Busch. Denny Hamlin won the third heat race and William Byron led flag-to-flag to win the final heat race.

The two Last Chance Qualifying races were supposed to add drama and intrigue as drivers battled for the final spots in the main event. There was anything but that, as Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott led wire-to-wire in each of the 50-lap races.

The nine drivers that did not advance to the main event were Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon, Cody Ware, Chris Buescher, JJ Yeley, and BJ McLeod.

Previous Busch Light Clash winners

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Erik Jones

2019: Jimmie Johnson

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Matt Kenseth

2014: Denny Hamlin

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Kyle Busch

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Kevin Harvick

 