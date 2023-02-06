NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash – Full Race Results
|2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|14
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
After missing the playoffs because he failed to win a race last season, Martin Truex Jr started off this season by doing just that. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver outlasted the chaos at the LA Coliseum to earn his first ever win in the Busch Light Clash. Truex led the final 25 laps on his way to victory lane.
They came up just short on Sunday but it was a terrific night for Richard Childress Racing as their two drivers finished 2nd and 3rd in the Clash. Austin Dillion and Kyle Busch received silver and bronze medals for their performances. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.
It was a disappointing end to what had been a brilliant night for Ryan Preece. The Stewart Haas Racing driver was making his debut in the No. 41 Mustang and looked to be the car to beat on Sunday night. He led the most (43) laps in the race but an electrical issue with 19 laps to go caused him to slide back into the pack and he finished 7th.
The race was clunky and had no rhythm due to the constant accordion effect that was sending cars into a spin on nearly every lap. There were a total of 16 caution flags, compared to just five in the inaugural event last year. Nearly every driver in the main event had some sort of issue at some point during the night.
Aric Almirola won the first heat race, which earned him pole position for the main event. Martin Truex Jr won the second heat race after an entertaining battle with former teammate Kyle Busch. Denny Hamlin won the third heat race and William Byron led flag-to-flag to win the final heat race.
The two Last Chance Qualifying races were supposed to add drama and intrigue as drivers battled for the final spots in the main event. There was anything but that, as Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott led wire-to-wire in each of the 50-lap races.
The nine drivers that did not advance to the main event were Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon, Cody Ware, Chris Buescher, JJ Yeley, and BJ McLeod.
Previous Busch Light Clash winners
2022: Joey Logano
2021: Kyle Busch
2020: Erik Jones
2019: Jimmie Johnson
2018: Brad Keselowski
2017: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Matt Kenseth
2014: Denny Hamlin
2013: Kevin Harvick
2012: Kyle Busch
2011: Kurt Busch
2010: Kevin Harvick