NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash – Full Race Results

2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 8 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 12 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 15 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 17 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 18 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 19 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 20 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 26 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

After missing the playoffs because he failed to win a race last season, Martin Truex Jr started off this season by doing just that. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver outlasted the chaos at the LA Coliseum to earn his first ever win in the Busch Light Clash. Truex led the final 25 laps on his way to victory lane.

They came up just short on Sunday but it was a terrific night for Richard Childress Racing as their two drivers finished 2nd and 3rd in the Clash. Austin Dillion and Kyle Busch received silver and bronze medals for their performances. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

It was a disappointing end to what had been a brilliant night for Ryan Preece. The Stewart Haas Racing driver was making his debut in the No. 41 Mustang and looked to be the car to beat on Sunday night. He led the most (43) laps in the race but an electrical issue with 19 laps to go caused him to slide back into the pack and he finished 7th.

The race was clunky and had no rhythm due to the constant accordion effect that was sending cars into a spin on nearly every lap. There were a total of 16 caution flags, compared to just five in the inaugural event last year. Nearly every driver in the main event had some sort of issue at some point during the night.

Aric Almirola won the first heat race, which earned him pole position for the main event. Martin Truex Jr won the second heat race after an entertaining battle with former teammate Kyle Busch. Denny Hamlin won the third heat race and William Byron led flag-to-flag to win the final heat race.

The two Last Chance Qualifying races were supposed to add drama and intrigue as drivers battled for the final spots in the main event. There was anything but that, as Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott led wire-to-wire in each of the 50-lap races.

The nine drivers that did not advance to the main event were Harrison Burton, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon, Cody Ware, Chris Buescher, JJ Yeley, and BJ McLeod.

Previous Busch Light Clash winners

2022: Joey Logano

2021: Kyle Busch

2020: Erik Jones

2019: Jimmie Johnson

2018: Brad Keselowski

2017: Joey Logano

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Matt Kenseth

2014: Denny Hamlin

2013: Kevin Harvick

2012: Kyle Busch

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Kevin Harvick