NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 4 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 8 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 10 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 19 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 20 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Jonathan Davenport Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Matt Crafton Rick Ware Racing Ford 25 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 27 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 29 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 34 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 37 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Qualifying for the Bristol Dirt race is much different than any other race weekend. Four Heat races help determine the starting lineup for tomorrow night's race. Drivers are rewarded bonus points for on-track passes during the Heat races, and the final tally slots them into their starting position for the main event. Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace won their respective Heat races on Saturday night.

When the dust settled, it was Larson that earned pole position for Sunday. Larson started 6th in his Heat race, but stormed to the lead on the opening lap and never looked back. “The outside lane launched really well, and my car turned well enough to stay rotated and get by him,” said the 2021 Cup champion. Dillon will start alongside the dominant dirt racer under the lights at Bristol.

Row 2 features a pair of dirt aces as well, in JJ Yeley and Christopher Bell. Row 3 starters include defending race winner Kyle Busch, and the previous driver in that No. 8 Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick. Rounding out the top-ten starters are Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Blaney, and William Byron.

Practice was canceled on Friday as heavy rain moved into the Tennessee area. There are 37 entries this weekend with dirt specialist Jonathan Davenport making his Cup debut with Kaulig Racing, where he will start 21st. Matt Crafton is also making a surprise appearance tomorrow, as Cody Ware is missing the race due to personal reasons. Josh Berry continues to pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, after his runner-up finish last weekend at Richmond.

Several drivers will have to work their way through the field tomorrow night. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Daniel Suarez are all starting outside of the top 25. Not everyone in the garage area loves this event, but the series has committed to it for another year.

Previous Bristol Dirt winners

2022: Kyle Busch

2021: Joey Logano