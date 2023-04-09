NASCAR: Kyle Larson on Pole for Bristol Dirt Race - Full Qualifying Results

9 Apr 2023
NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from the qualifying heat races on the dirt at Bristol where Kyle Larson earned pole position for the main event tomorrow night.

2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
4Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
7Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
8Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
9Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
10William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
12Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
13Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
14Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
15Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
16Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
17Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
19Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
20Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
21Jonathan DavenportKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
23Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
24Matt CraftonRick Ware RacingFord
25Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
26Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
27Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
28Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
29AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
31Josh BerryHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
32Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
34Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
35Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
36Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
37BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet

Qualifying for the Bristol Dirt race is much different than any other race weekend. Four Heat races help determine the starting lineup for tomorrow night's race. Drivers are rewarded bonus points for on-track passes during the Heat races, and the final tally slots them into their starting position for the main event. Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace won their respective Heat races on Saturday night.

When the dust settled, it was Larson that earned pole position for Sunday. Larson started 6th in his Heat race, but stormed to the lead on the opening lap and never looked back. “The outside lane launched really well, and my car turned well enough to stay rotated and get by him,” said the 2021 Cup champion. Dillon will start alongside the dominant dirt racer under the lights at Bristol.

Row 2 features a pair of dirt aces as well, in JJ Yeley and Christopher Bell. Row 3 starters include defending race winner Kyle Busch, and the previous driver in that No. 8 Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick. Rounding out the top-ten starters are Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Blaney, and William Byron.

Practice was canceled on Friday as heavy rain moved into the Tennessee area. There are 37 entries this weekend with dirt specialist Jonathan Davenport making his Cup debut with Kaulig Racing, where he will start 21st. Matt Crafton is also making a surprise appearance tomorrow, as Cody Ware is missing the race due to personal reasons. Josh Berry continues to pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, after his runner-up finish last weekend at Richmond.

Several drivers will have to work their way through the field tomorrow night. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Daniel Suarez are all starting outside of the top 25. Not everyone in the garage area loves this event, but the series has committed to it for another year.

Previous Bristol Dirt winners

2022: Kyle Busch

2021: Joey Logano

 