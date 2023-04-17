NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Martinsville

Hendrick Motorsports remains in front in the playoff standings with two drivers occupying the top spots. Kyle Larson is the current leader following his victory today at Martinsville, with teammate William Byron just behind. Both Hendrick drivers have a pair of wins this season, which essentially locks them into the playoffs.

Christopher Bell sits in third place, leading the charge for Joe Gibbs Racing, with Toyota teammate Tyler Reddick just behind him in fourth. Reigning Cup champion Joey Logano is fifth and Kyle Busch remains in the sixth spot. The only other driver with a win this season is Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who began the year with a Daytona 500 victory.

Among the other drivers without a win, Ross Chastain leads the way in eighth place with Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr rounding out the drivers inside the top-ten. Knocking on the door are Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney, with Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, and Chris Buescher currently in the final playoff spots.

Nine races are in the history books with plenty more opportunities for drivers to win and secure a playoff berth. That begins next Sunday at Talladega, where anything can happen. The standings are sure to get shaken up many more times as the season plays out, but Hendrick has already established themselves as the team to beat again this year.