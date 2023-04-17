2023 Martinsville NOCO 400 Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Rankings For The 2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Kyle Larson: 9
The decision to take two tires on their final pit stop paid off. Larson was fast enough, but he was far from the best car on track today.
Joey Logano: 9
It was an outstanding result for Logano, who started the race at the back of the field and was quickly down a lap to the leaders. Their gamble to not pit at all on the final sequence was the right call.
Martin Truex Jr: 9
Another strong run for Truex, who always performs well here. You can’t spell Martinsville without Martin.
Denny Hamlin: 9
Much like his teammate, he was strong all day and one of the cars capable of winning the race.
Chase Briscoe: 8
Briscoe had the best finishing result of the SHR cars, which clearly had the best pace all weekend.
Aric Almirola: 7
Opportunities were there for the taking, but Almirola was unable to capitalize.
Ryan Blaney: 7
Considering where he started and how his afternoon went, a 7th place finish was far better than this team envisioned.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 7
Much like Blaney, the late-race shuffle in the field certainly put them in a good spot.
Bubba Wallace: 8
Count Bubba as one of the drivers that was legitimately fast all day, but couldn’t overcome the gamblers late in the race.
Chase Elliott: 9
A top-ten finish after being out of the car for the last six weeks recovering from surgery is quite impressive.
Alex Bowman: 7
Another average finish by the most average of drivers.
Austin Dillon: 6
There were flashes of speed but it just never clicked for Dillon.
Ross Chastain: 6
Chastain couldn’t use the wall this time, but he still had a solid run through the field after starting in the back. It could have been much better had he qualified better on Saturday.
Chris Buescher: 6
Most of the afternoon went well, but he faded late in the race.
Ryan Preece: 7
Preece qualified on pole and led the first 136 laps but his domination ended there, as a speeding penalty on pit lane ruined his weekend. It was a kick in the gut, and one of those things that will weigh heavy on his mind over the coming weeks.
Christopher Bell: 5
It was an odd weekend altogether for Bell, who many expected to be much better here.
Daniel Suarez: 5
He started on the front row and faded quickly. Another poor result for Suarez, who has been struggling this season.
Ty Gibbs: 5
Not his best effort, but just a mediocre run for the rookie.
Kevin Harvick: 8
He won the second stage and led a lot of laps, but a loose lug nut ruined his chances of winning.
Kyle Busch: 6
Another pit road penalty cost him a good finish. Rinse and repeat.
Tyler Reddick: 7
A strong day turned south as the race progressed, but Reddick certainly had the speed to run up front.
William Byron: 7
Byron couldn’t catch a break today, and his result was a clear reflection of that.
Brad Keselowski: 6
It was a rough race for Keselowski, who was stuck in traffic all afternoon.
AJ Allmendinger: 4
His name was never mentioned during the race, which is never a good thing.
Erik Jones: 3
The rough season for Legacy Motor Club continued today, with two more poor finishes.
Austin Cindric: 3
It was a day to forget for Cindric, who had nothing positive to take away from this race.