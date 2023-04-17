2023 Martinsville NOCO 400 Driver Ratings

Kyle Larson: 9

The decision to take two tires on their final pit stop paid off. Larson was fast enough, but he was far from the best car on track today.

Joey Logano: 9

It was an outstanding result for Logano, who started the race at the back of the field and was quickly down a lap to the leaders. Their gamble to not pit at all on the final sequence was the right call.

Martin Truex Jr: 9

Another strong run for Truex, who always performs well here. You can’t spell Martinsville without Martin.

Denny Hamlin: 9

Much like his teammate, he was strong all day and one of the cars capable of winning the race.

Chase Briscoe: 8

Briscoe had the best finishing result of the SHR cars, which clearly had the best pace all weekend.

Aric Almirola: 7

Opportunities were there for the taking, but Almirola was unable to capitalize.

Ryan Blaney: 7

Considering where he started and how his afternoon went, a 7th place finish was far better than this team envisioned.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 7

Much like Blaney, the late-race shuffle in the field certainly put them in a good spot.

Bubba Wallace: 8

Count Bubba as one of the drivers that was legitimately fast all day, but couldn’t overcome the gamblers late in the race.

Chase Elliott: 9

A top-ten finish after being out of the car for the last six weeks recovering from surgery is quite impressive.

Alex Bowman: 7

Another average finish by the most average of drivers.

Austin Dillon: 6

There were flashes of speed but it just never clicked for Dillon.

Ross Chastain: 6

Chastain couldn’t use the wall this time, but he still had a solid run through the field after starting in the back. It could have been much better had he qualified better on Saturday.

Chris Buescher: 6

Most of the afternoon went well, but he faded late in the race.

Ryan Preece: 7

Preece qualified on pole and led the first 136 laps but his domination ended there, as a speeding penalty on pit lane ruined his weekend. It was a kick in the gut, and one of those things that will weigh heavy on his mind over the coming weeks.

Christopher Bell: 5

It was an odd weekend altogether for Bell, who many expected to be much better here.

Daniel Suarez: 5

He started on the front row and faded quickly. Another poor result for Suarez, who has been struggling this season.

Ty Gibbs: 5

Not his best effort, but just a mediocre run for the rookie.

Kevin Harvick: 8

He won the second stage and led a lot of laps, but a loose lug nut ruined his chances of winning.

Kyle Busch: 6

Another pit road penalty cost him a good finish. Rinse and repeat.

Tyler Reddick: 7

A strong day turned south as the race progressed, but Reddick certainly had the speed to run up front.

William Byron: 7

Byron couldn’t catch a break today, and his result was a clear reflection of that.

Brad Keselowski: 6

It was a rough race for Keselowski, who was stuck in traffic all afternoon.

AJ Allmendinger: 4

His name was never mentioned during the race, which is never a good thing.

Erik Jones: 3

The rough season for Legacy Motor Club continued today, with two more poor finishes.

Austin Cindric: 3

It was a day to forget for Cindric, who had nothing positive to take away from this race.