2023 NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Wins NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Full Race Results
|2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|6
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|11
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|30
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|31
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|34
|Zane Smith
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Kyle Larson took the lead with 29 laps to go and used a two-tire pit stop to find his way to victory lane for the second time this season. Larson got around Joey Logano for the lead and never looked back, scoring his first win at Martinsville Speedway, and the 21st of his Cup career. He crossed the finish line 4.14 seconds ahead of Logano, who had been a lap down earlier in the race.
"I feel like Cliff Daniels and everybody did a great job all day on pit road making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then it all kind of worked out for me there at the end," Larson said. "We had a great car. That was the best my car had been, being able to get out front and manage. I never ever would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all, but thanks to Cliff and everybody for making me feel like I know what I’m doing sometimes around here."
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin finished 3rd and 4th today. The duo has combined to win eight times at Martinsville, but the late-race gamble on pit lane mixed up the playing field. Logano, for instance, was marred at the back of the field for a majority of the race, but he and Larson were part of a small group that gained serious track position towards the end of the race.
Finishing 5th and 6th were Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola, who were near the front for most of the race. Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott rounded out the top ten on Sunday. Elliott made his return after missing the last six weeks following surgery on his broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident.
The SHR organization had all four of their Fords dialed in all weekend. They dominated qualifying, as Ryan Preece earned his first career Cup pole. Preece won the first stage and led the first 136 laps of the race before a speeding penalty on pit lane ruined his day. Kevin Harvick won the second stage and was in contention for the win until a lug nut came off his right front wheel late in the race. The four SHR drivers combined to lead 264 of the 400 laps in the race.
Previous Martinsville winners
2022: Christopher Bell
2022: William Byron
2021: Alex Bowman
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2020: Chase Elliott
2020: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Joey Logano
2018: Clint Bowyer
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Brad Keselowski
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2016: Kyle Busch
2015: Jeff Gordon
2015: Denny Hamlin
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2014: Kurt Busch