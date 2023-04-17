NASCAR: Kyle Larson Wins NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Full Race Results

17 Apr 2023
2023 NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway – Full Race Results

Full race results from the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway, won by Kyle Larson.

2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
3Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
6Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
7Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
8Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
9Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
10Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
12Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
13Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
14Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
15Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
16Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
17Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
18Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
20Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
21Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
22Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
23William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
27AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
28Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
29Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
30Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
31Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
32Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
33Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
34Zane SmithRick Ware RacingFord
35Anthony AlfredoLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
36JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord

Kyle Larson took the lead with 29 laps to go and used a two-tire pit stop to find his way to victory lane for the second time this season. Larson got around Joey Logano for the lead and never looked back, scoring his first win at Martinsville Speedway, and the 21st of his Cup career. He crossed the finish line 4.14 seconds ahead of Logano, who had been a lap down earlier in the race.

"I feel like Cliff Daniels and everybody did a great job all day on pit road making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then it all kind of worked out for me there at the end," Larson said. "We had a great car. That was the best my car had been, being able to get out front and manage. I never ever would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all, but thanks to Cliff and everybody for making me feel like I know what I’m doing sometimes around here."

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin finished 3rd and 4th today. The duo has combined to win eight times at Martinsville, but the late-race gamble on pit lane mixed up the playing field. Logano, for instance, was marred at the back of the field for a majority of the race, but he and Larson were part of a small group that gained serious track position towards the end of the race.

Finishing 5th and 6th were Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola, who were near the front for most of the race. Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott rounded out the top ten on Sunday. Elliott made his return after missing the last six weeks following surgery on his broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident.

The SHR organization had all four of their Fords dialed in all weekend. They dominated qualifying, as Ryan Preece earned his first career Cup pole. Preece won the first stage and led the first 136 laps of the race before a speeding penalty on pit lane ruined his day. Kevin Harvick won the second stage and was in contention for the win until a lug nut came off his right front wheel late in the race. The four SHR drivers combined to lead 264 of the 400 laps in the race.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022: Christopher Bell

2022: William Byron

2021: Alex Bowman

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Joey Logano

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Jeff Gordon

2015: Denny Hamlin

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Kurt Busch

 