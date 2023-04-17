2023 NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway – Full Race Results

2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 6 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 9 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 15 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 23 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 31 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 32 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 34 Zane Smith Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Anthony Alfredo Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Larson took the lead with 29 laps to go and used a two-tire pit stop to find his way to victory lane for the second time this season. Larson got around Joey Logano for the lead and never looked back, scoring his first win at Martinsville Speedway, and the 21st of his Cup career. He crossed the finish line 4.14 seconds ahead of Logano, who had been a lap down earlier in the race.

"I feel like Cliff Daniels and everybody did a great job all day on pit road making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then it all kind of worked out for me there at the end," Larson said. "We had a great car. That was the best my car had been, being able to get out front and manage. I never ever would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all, but thanks to Cliff and everybody for making me feel like I know what I’m doing sometimes around here."

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr and Denny Hamlin finished 3rd and 4th today. The duo has combined to win eight times at Martinsville, but the late-race gamble on pit lane mixed up the playing field. Logano, for instance, was marred at the back of the field for a majority of the race, but he and Larson were part of a small group that gained serious track position towards the end of the race.

Finishing 5th and 6th were Stewart Haas Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Aric Almirola, who were near the front for most of the race. Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott rounded out the top ten on Sunday. Elliott made his return after missing the last six weeks following surgery on his broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident.

The SHR organization had all four of their Fords dialed in all weekend. They dominated qualifying, as Ryan Preece earned his first career Cup pole. Preece won the first stage and led the first 136 laps of the race before a speeding penalty on pit lane ruined his day. Kevin Harvick won the second stage and was in contention for the win until a lug nut came off his right front wheel late in the race. The four SHR drivers combined to lead 264 of the 400 laps in the race.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022: Christopher Bell

2022: William Byron

2021: Alex Bowman

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Joey Logano

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Jeff Gordon

2015: Denny Hamlin

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Kurt Busch