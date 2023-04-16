NASCAR: Ryan Preece Takes Pole Position at Martinsville Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

16 Apr 2023
NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Martinsville where Ryan Preece earned pole position for the race.

2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
2Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
3Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
4Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
5Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
7Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
8William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
10Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
14AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
15Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
16Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
17Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
18Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
19Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
20Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
21Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
22Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
24Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
25Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
26Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
27Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
28Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
30Anthony AlfredoKaulig RacingChevrolet
31Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
32Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
33Zane SmithRick Ware RacingFord
34Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
35Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
36JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord

Stewart Haas Racing has found something. The four-car organization dominated qualifying on Saturday at Martinsville, where Ryan Preece earned his first career Cup Series pole. All four SHR cars advanced into the final round of qualifying, and they took three of the top four spots with Kevin Harvick landing in 7th position.

Daniel Suarez will start alongside Preece tomorrow afternoon, as he led a disappointing day for Chevrolet. Suarez held the top spot until Preece made his final lap as the final car in qualifying. The Trackhouse Racing driver and Aric Almirola actually had identical lap times, but Suarez held the tiebreaker in that scenario. Almirola and teammate Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 tomorrow.

Martin Truex Jr and Tyler Reddick were the top Toyota drivers in qualifying today, and will start the race from Row 3. Harvick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-ten in the final round of qualifying. Just missing out were Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs, who will share Row 6 on Sunday.

Several drivers starting in the back will have a major traffic jam to navigate tomorrow. That includes Ryan Blaney, who starts 31st for Team Penske. That organization did not have a good day, with Joey Logano (15th) and Austin Cindric (25th) also struggling for speed and grip. Ross Chastain made "the move hear around the world" at Martinsville last year, but he was nowhere close to his teammate in qualifying today, as he starts 34th tomorrow.

Chase Elliott has returned to the seat of his No. 9 Chevrolet, after missing the last six weeks while he recovered from surgery after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident. The Hendrick Motorsports driver qualified 24th today and will need to win a race to punch his ticket to the playoffs after receiving a waiver from NASCAR last month.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022: Christopher Bell

2022: William Byron

2021: Alex Bowman

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Joey Logano

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Jeff Gordon

2015: Denny Hamlin

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Kurt Busch

 