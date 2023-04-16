NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Ryan Preece Takes Pole Position at Martinsville Speedway - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Martinsville where Ryan Preece earned pole position for the race.
|2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|2
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|14
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|22
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|33
|Zane Smith
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Stewart Haas Racing has found something. The four-car organization dominated qualifying on Saturday at Martinsville, where Ryan Preece earned his first career Cup Series pole. All four SHR cars advanced into the final round of qualifying, and they took three of the top four spots with Kevin Harvick landing in 7th position.
Daniel Suarez will start alongside Preece tomorrow afternoon, as he led a disappointing day for Chevrolet. Suarez held the top spot until Preece made his final lap as the final car in qualifying. The Trackhouse Racing driver and Aric Almirola actually had identical lap times, but Suarez held the tiebreaker in that scenario. Almirola and teammate Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 tomorrow.
Martin Truex Jr and Tyler Reddick were the top Toyota drivers in qualifying today, and will start the race from Row 3. Harvick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-ten in the final round of qualifying. Just missing out were Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs, who will share Row 6 on Sunday.
Several drivers starting in the back will have a major traffic jam to navigate tomorrow. That includes Ryan Blaney, who starts 31st for Team Penske. That organization did not have a good day, with Joey Logano (15th) and Austin Cindric (25th) also struggling for speed and grip. Ross Chastain made "the move hear around the world" at Martinsville last year, but he was nowhere close to his teammate in qualifying today, as he starts 34th tomorrow.
Chase Elliott has returned to the seat of his No. 9 Chevrolet, after missing the last six weeks while he recovered from surgery after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident. The Hendrick Motorsports driver qualified 24th today and will need to win a race to punch his ticket to the playoffs after receiving a waiver from NASCAR last month.
Previous Martinsville winners
2022: Christopher Bell
2022: William Byron
2021: Alex Bowman
2021: Martin Truex Jr
2020: Chase Elliott
2020: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2019: Brad Keselowski
2018: Joey Logano
2018: Clint Bowyer
2017: Kyle Busch
2017: Brad Keselowski
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2016: Kyle Busch
2015: Jeff Gordon
2015: Denny Hamlin
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr
2014: Kurt Busch