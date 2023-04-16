NASCAR NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 NOCO 400 at Martinsville - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 2 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 4 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 8 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 14 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 17 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 22 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 26 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 27 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 29 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 30 Anthony Alfredo Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 32 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Zane Smith Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford

Stewart Haas Racing has found something. The four-car organization dominated qualifying on Saturday at Martinsville, where Ryan Preece earned his first career Cup Series pole. All four SHR cars advanced into the final round of qualifying, and they took three of the top four spots with Kevin Harvick landing in 7th position.

Daniel Suarez will start alongside Preece tomorrow afternoon, as he led a disappointing day for Chevrolet. Suarez held the top spot until Preece made his final lap as the final car in qualifying. The Trackhouse Racing driver and Aric Almirola actually had identical lap times, but Suarez held the tiebreaker in that scenario. Almirola and teammate Chase Briscoe will start from Row 2 tomorrow.

Martin Truex Jr and Tyler Reddick were the top Toyota drivers in qualifying today, and will start the race from Row 3. Harvick, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-ten in the final round of qualifying. Just missing out were Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs, who will share Row 6 on Sunday.

Several drivers starting in the back will have a major traffic jam to navigate tomorrow. That includes Ryan Blaney, who starts 31st for Team Penske. That organization did not have a good day, with Joey Logano (15th) and Austin Cindric (25th) also struggling for speed and grip. Ross Chastain made "the move hear around the world" at Martinsville last year, but he was nowhere close to his teammate in qualifying today, as he starts 34th tomorrow.

Chase Elliott has returned to the seat of his No. 9 Chevrolet, after missing the last six weeks while he recovered from surgery after breaking his leg in a snowboarding accident. The Hendrick Motorsports driver qualified 24th today and will need to win a race to punch his ticket to the playoffs after receiving a waiver from NASCAR last month.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022: Christopher Bell

2022: William Byron

2021: Alex Bowman

2021: Martin Truex Jr

2020: Chase Elliott

2020: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2019: Brad Keselowski

2018: Joey Logano

2018: Clint Bowyer

2017: Kyle Busch

2017: Brad Keselowski

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2016: Kyle Busch

2015: Jeff Gordon

2015: Denny Hamlin

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr

2014: Kurt Busch