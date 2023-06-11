NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns Toyota Save Mart 350 Pole at Sonoma - Full Qualifying Results

11 Jun 2023
NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Sonoma where Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the race.

2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
3Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
4Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
6Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
8Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
9Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
10Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
11Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
12Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
13Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
14Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
16Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
18Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
19Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
20Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
21Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
22Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
23Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
25Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
26William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
28Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
30Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
31Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
32Todd GillilandRick Ware RacingFord
33Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
34Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
35Grant EnfingerLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
36Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord

Toyota seems to have the speed around Sonoma, as five of their cars qualified inside the top-eight today, led by pole sitter Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led the way in his Camry, earning his second pole of the season and the 38th of his career. He will be joined on the front row by one of the cars that he co-owns. Tyler Reddick earned his second front-row start of the season for 23XI Racing.

Michael McDowell has always been a great road course racer, and he showed it again today by qualifying third. Christopher Bell will start alongside him on Row 2 tomorrow. AJ Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs will share Row 3 while Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr start in Row 4. Defending Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez and the lone Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.

The Richard Childress Racing duo of Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch just missed out of the final round and will start in Row 6 tomorrow. Several high-profile drivers struggled in qualifying on the road course, and will have to start further back in the field. Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric will all start outside of the top 20 on Sunday.

While qualifying may seem even more important on road/street courses, it hasn't actually panned out well for the pole sitter at Sonoma. The race has only been won once in the last 17 stops here, dating back to 2005. Seven times in that span, the race has been won by a driver starting outside the top-ten. Juan Montoya won from 32nd starting position and Kyle Busch won from 30th a year later.

The only person to win from pole since 2004 is Kyle Larson, who had an incredible streak snapped today. Larson has started the last five Sonoma races from pole, winning the race in 2021. Although he earned pole for the Xfinity race, he qualified 16th in his Cup car. Tomorrow will mark the first time since 2016 that someone other than Larson will start from pole at Sonoma.

Previous Sonoma winners

2022: Daniel Suarez

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Kevin Harvick

2016: Tony Stewart

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Carl Edwards

2013: Martin Truex Jr

2012: Clint Bowyer

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Jimmie Johnson

2009: Kasey Kahne

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Juan Montoya

2006: Jeff Gordon

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Jeff Gordon

2003: Robby Gordon