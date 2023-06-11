NASCAR: DRIVER Wins Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma – Full Race Results

11 Jun 2023
2023 NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma, won by DRIVER.

2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
3Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
4Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
5Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
7Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
8Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
11Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
12Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
13Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
14William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
16Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
17Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
18Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
20Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
21Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
22Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
24Todd GillilandRick Ware RacingFord
25Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
26Grant EnfingerLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
27Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
28Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
29Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
30Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
31Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
32Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
34Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
36Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota

Martin Truex Jr will head into the off weekend all smiles after winning today at Sonoma Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated the majority of the race, crusing to a three-second victory over second place Kyle Busch. Truex led 51 of the 110 laps for his second win of the season after going winless last year. With his fourth win at Sonoma, Truex trails only Jeff Gordon (five) on the all-time wins list at the track.

Busch was unable to stick with his former teammate on the final restart of the race, but still collected another runner-up finish in what has been an incredible first season at Richard Childress Racing. Joey Logano used a lucky break during a caution flag to cycle to the front of the field and was able to hold on for a 3rd place finish, in what was otherwise a rough day for Team Penske. Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five on Sunday.

AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson are all superb road course racers, and earned top-ten finishes today. Kevin Harvick finished 11th in his final race at Sonoma, in his home state of California. There were only two cautions in the race, one of which was just a loose tire on pit road. That essentially flipped the field as some were able to hit pit road before the caution flag came out.

It was a tough ending for pole sitter Denny Hamlin. After leading the first 33 laps of the race, Hamlin was cycled back in the field during the pit stop sequence. With 19 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin clipped the inside wall on the front straight, sending him hard into the outside concrete ball, breaking the toe link on his Toyota. His day was done, as he was the only driver unable to finish the race.

Daniel Suarez came into the day as the defending race winner, but the Trackhouse Racing driver missed a shift on the opening lap and struggled to make his way back up through the field. Tyler Reddick had a flat left-front tire with just 12 laps remaining and lost a ton of positions after making a pit stop. Ryan Blaney had multiple spins, after a speeding penalty during his first pit stop.

Previous Sonoma winners

2022: Daniel Suarez

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Kevin Harvick

2016: Tony Stewart

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Carl Edwards

2013: Martin Truex Jr

2012: Clint Bowyer

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Jimmie Johnson

2009: Kasey Kahne

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Juan Montoya

2006: Jeff Gordon

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Jeff Gordon

2003: Robby Gordon