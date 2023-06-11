2023 NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma – Full Race Results

2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 13 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 17 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Todd Gilliland Rick Ware Racing Ford 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 26 Grant Enfinger Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 27 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 28 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 30 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 32 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 34 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr will head into the off weekend all smiles after winning today at Sonoma Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated the majority of the race, crusing to a three-second victory over second place Kyle Busch. Truex led 51 of the 110 laps for his second win of the season after going winless last year. With his fourth win at Sonoma, Truex trails only Jeff Gordon (five) on the all-time wins list at the track.

Busch was unable to stick with his former teammate on the final restart of the race, but still collected another runner-up finish in what has been an incredible first season at Richard Childress Racing. Joey Logano used a lucky break during a caution flag to cycle to the front of the field and was able to hold on for a 3rd place finish, in what was otherwise a rough day for Team Penske. Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five on Sunday.

AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson are all superb road course racers, and earned top-ten finishes today. Kevin Harvick finished 11th in his final race at Sonoma, in his home state of California. There were only two cautions in the race, one of which was just a loose tire on pit road. That essentially flipped the field as some were able to hit pit road before the caution flag came out.

It was a tough ending for pole sitter Denny Hamlin. After leading the first 33 laps of the race, Hamlin was cycled back in the field during the pit stop sequence. With 19 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin clipped the inside wall on the front straight, sending him hard into the outside concrete ball, breaking the toe link on his Toyota. His day was done, as he was the only driver unable to finish the race.

Daniel Suarez came into the day as the defending race winner, but the Trackhouse Racing driver missed a shift on the opening lap and struggled to make his way back up through the field. Tyler Reddick had a flat left-front tire with just 12 laps remaining and lost a ton of positions after making a pit stop. Ryan Blaney had multiple spins, after a speeding penalty during his first pit stop.

Previous Sonoma winners

2022: Daniel Suarez

2021: Kyle Larson

2019: Martin Truex Jr

2018: Martin Truex Jr

2017: Kevin Harvick

2016: Tony Stewart

2015: Kyle Busch

2014: Carl Edwards

2013: Martin Truex Jr

2012: Clint Bowyer

2011: Kurt Busch

2010: Jimmie Johnson

2009: Kasey Kahne

2008: Kyle Busch

2007: Juan Montoya

2006: Jeff Gordon

2005: Tony Stewart

2004: Jeff Gordon

2003: Robby Gordon