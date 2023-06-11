2023 NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma – Full Race Results

NASCAR: DRIVER Wins Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma – Full Race Results
|2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|14
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|21
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|26
|Grant Enfinger
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|27
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|28
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|30
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|34
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
Martin Truex Jr will head into the off weekend all smiles after winning today at Sonoma Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver dominated the majority of the race, crusing to a three-second victory over second place Kyle Busch. Truex led 51 of the 110 laps for his second win of the season after going winless last year. With his fourth win at Sonoma, Truex trails only Jeff Gordon (five) on the all-time wins list at the track.
Busch was unable to stick with his former teammate on the final restart of the race, but still collected another runner-up finish in what has been an incredible first season at Richard Childress Racing. Joey Logano used a lucky break during a caution flag to cycle to the front of the field and was able to hold on for a 3rd place finish, in what was otherwise a rough day for Team Penske. Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five on Sunday.
AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson are all superb road course racers, and earned top-ten finishes today. Kevin Harvick finished 11th in his final race at Sonoma, in his home state of California. There were only two cautions in the race, one of which was just a loose tire on pit road. That essentially flipped the field as some were able to hit pit road before the caution flag came out.
It was a tough ending for pole sitter Denny Hamlin. After leading the first 33 laps of the race, Hamlin was cycled back in the field during the pit stop sequence. With 19 laps remaining in the race, Hamlin clipped the inside wall on the front straight, sending him hard into the outside concrete ball, breaking the toe link on his Toyota. His day was done, as he was the only driver unable to finish the race.
Daniel Suarez came into the day as the defending race winner, but the Trackhouse Racing driver missed a shift on the opening lap and struggled to make his way back up through the field. Tyler Reddick had a flat left-front tire with just 12 laps remaining and lost a ton of positions after making a pit stop. Ryan Blaney had multiple spins, after a speeding penalty during his first pit stop.
Previous Sonoma winners
2022: Daniel Suarez
2021: Kyle Larson
2019: Martin Truex Jr
2018: Martin Truex Jr
2017: Kevin Harvick
2016: Tony Stewart
2015: Kyle Busch
2014: Carl Edwards
2013: Martin Truex Jr
2012: Clint Bowyer
2011: Kurt Busch
2010: Jimmie Johnson
2009: Kasey Kahne
2008: Kyle Busch
2007: Juan Montoya
2006: Jeff Gordon
2005: Tony Stewart
2004: Jeff Gordon
2003: Robby Gordon