Kyle Larson: Entering Indy 500 as Cup Series leader with shine “spotlight” on NASCAR

Kyle Larson believes competing in this month’s Indy 500 as the new NASCAR Cup Series points leader will help put the “spotlight” on the stock car racing series.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Larson dominated the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, leading 221 of 267 laps in his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

This was the third victory of the season for Larson, propelling him to the lead of the championship standings ahead of teammate William Byron, who had held the top spot since his victory in the Daytona 500 opener.

While Larson still has this weekend’s non-championship All-Stars Race on his schedule, his primary focus is now on completing the ‘double’ on the Memorial Day weekend (24-25 May).

This would see the 32-year-old enter the Indianapolis 500 for a second consecutive year at the wheel of an Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet, before flying to Charlotte on Sunday evening for the Coca Cola 600.

While the Indy 500 has attracted several big names from other championships in the past, Larson is excited about representing NASCAR in one of motorsport’s Triple Crown events.

“I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team, I think it’s good for our sport,” he said.

“I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row.

“I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport. I do think it’s really cool.

“We had a great day, so great points day. I look forward to the next couple weeks and then actually getting to race the 600 and hopefully having the point lead after that one, too.”

Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels believes the momentum he has gained in the first two Cup Series races of the month - he finished fourth last time out in Texas - will carry over to the Indy 500.

However, Daniels also believes the Californian is able to reset himself after setbacks, citing his comeback from a wreck in the High Limit Racing Series at Lakeside Speedway on Friday as proof of his theory.

“Yeah, it’s certainly going to help carry our momentum,” said Daniels.

It’s going to be those type of things coupled with, of course, the win momentum, which is always a good thing, but when you can run up front and still walk away and have areas to improve, that is what we enjoy. That’s what we’re going to take away.

“For him, as many times as he races, he just doesn’t carry stuff over. He had a heck of a spill the other night in the high-limit race and walks right into the NASCAR race ready to go. He doesn’t carry one race to the next.

“Obviously momentum can be a real thing, which is always a good thing, for but him, he’s racing all the time, so I think he’s just ready to go.”