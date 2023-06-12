2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Driver Ratings

Martin Truex Jr: 10

Martin is the master of Sonoma, and reminded everyone of that today.

Kyle Busch: 9

Won his third race of the season last weekend and finished 2nd today at Sonoma.

Joey Logano: 6

Good fortune brought him track position, otherwise he was looking at a finish outside of the top 20.

Chris Buescher: 8

Continues to quietly produce outstanding results for RFK Racing.

Chase Elliott: 8

A top-five finish was great but he will need to win to get into the playoffs.

AJ Allmendinger: 7

Not his best road course performance but another solid 6th place result.

Michael McDowell: 7

McDowell has always been a great road course racer, and demonstrated that again today.

Kyle Larson: 7

Expectations were high, so even an 8th place finish seems disappointing.

Christopher Bell: 7

Bell was another driver many expected to see batting for the win, especially given Toyota's strength.

Ross Chastain: 5

Like Logano, he would likely have a finish around 25th had he not gotten the lucky timing during the first caution.

Kevin Harvick: 7

Just missed the top-ten in his final Sonoma start, but continues to pad his points in the championship.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 7

A solid 12th place run for the Daytona 500 winner, who continues to impress.

William Byron: 6

Not the performance many people expected today for the playoff points leader.

Alex Bowman: 6

Another middle-of-the-pack finish for this guy.

Brad Keselowski: 6

A spin early in the race put him in a hole and he was never able to recover.

Bubba Wallace: 6

Not the weekend he was looking for, especially since Toyota was on point.

Ty Gibbs: 6

Finishing 18th wasn't what he wanted, but this was his first trip to Sonoma.

Austin Cindric: 3

Penske was out to lunch all weekend, and road racer extraordinaire Cindric was nowhere to be found.

Grant Enfinger: 7

Not a bad Cup debut for Enfinger, who did much better than Gragson would have done.

Aric Almirola: 4

He won the Xfinity Series race yesterday, but this one went much different.

Chase Briscoe: 4

Struggled like his teammate Almirola, and finished right behind him.

Ryan Blaney: 3

A speeding penalty, multiple spins, and a frustrating result for the Penske driver.

Tyler Reddick: 6

He was running well early but a flat tire late in the race ruined his day.

Denny Hamlin: 2

It doesn't get much worse than taking yourself out of the race, and being the only driver to not finish.