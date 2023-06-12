2023 Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Rankings For The Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Won by Martin Truex Jr
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.
Martin Truex Jr: 10
Martin is the master of Sonoma, and reminded everyone of that today.
Kyle Busch: 9
Won his third race of the season last weekend and finished 2nd today at Sonoma.
Joey Logano: 6
Good fortune brought him track position, otherwise he was looking at a finish outside of the top 20.
Chris Buescher: 8
Continues to quietly produce outstanding results for RFK Racing.
Chase Elliott: 8
A top-five finish was great but he will need to win to get into the playoffs.
AJ Allmendinger: 7
Not his best road course performance but another solid 6th place result.
Michael McDowell: 7
McDowell has always been a great road course racer, and demonstrated that again today.
Kyle Larson: 7
Expectations were high, so even an 8th place finish seems disappointing.
Christopher Bell: 7
Bell was another driver many expected to see batting for the win, especially given Toyota's strength.
Ross Chastain: 5
Like Logano, he would likely have a finish around 25th had he not gotten the lucky timing during the first caution.
Kevin Harvick: 7
Just missed the top-ten in his final Sonoma start, but continues to pad his points in the championship.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 7
A solid 12th place run for the Daytona 500 winner, who continues to impress.
William Byron: 6
Not the performance many people expected today for the playoff points leader.
Alex Bowman: 6
Another middle-of-the-pack finish for this guy.
Brad Keselowski: 6
A spin early in the race put him in a hole and he was never able to recover.
Bubba Wallace: 6
Not the weekend he was looking for, especially since Toyota was on point.
Ty Gibbs: 6
Finishing 18th wasn't what he wanted, but this was his first trip to Sonoma.
Austin Cindric: 3
Penske was out to lunch all weekend, and road racer extraordinaire Cindric was nowhere to be found.
Grant Enfinger: 7
Not a bad Cup debut for Enfinger, who did much better than Gragson would have done.
Aric Almirola: 4
He won the Xfinity Series race yesterday, but this one went much different.
Chase Briscoe: 4
Struggled like his teammate Almirola, and finished right behind him.
Ryan Blaney: 3
A speeding penalty, multiple spins, and a frustrating result for the Penske driver.
Tyler Reddick: 6
He was running well early but a flat tire late in the race ruined his day.
Denny Hamlin: 2
It doesn't get much worse than taking yourself out of the race, and being the only driver to not finish.