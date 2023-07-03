NASCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Grant Park 220 at Chicago

While there was drama and intrigue all around the Windy City on Sunday, the wild race did not change much in terms of the Playoff standings. Points were accumulated and there were only two changes in terms of positions. Chris Buescher swapped spots with his teammate/owner Brad Keselowski and Ty Gibbs claimed the 16th and final spot, knocking Daniel Suarez on the outside of the bubble.

Gibbs had another great race as the rookie finished inside the top-ten. He was the highest-finishing driver for Toyota, which was somewhat surprising considering how good the manufacturer has been on road courses this year. Following today's race at Chicago, all six Toyota drivers are currently in the Playoffs. The only two without a win this season are Gibbs and Bubba Wallace.

William Byron continues to lead the way, as he and Kyle Busch have three wins this season. Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Larson each have a pair of wins, and are in great position. There are still five spots up for grabs, with just nine races remaining in the regular season. Two Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Alex Bowman and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott are still on the outside looking in.

Both Keselowski and Buescher have been running extremely well this year, but neither has been able to get a win. Fellow Ford driver Kevin Harvick is still winless this year, in what is his final season before heading towards retirement. The only two wins for Ford this year belong to Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.