2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course Driver Ratings

NASCAR: 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course Driver Ratings
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Grant Park 220 at Chicago.
Shane Van Gisbergen: 10
There is no other acceptable rating here - the guy just came in and kicked ass in his first ever NASCAR race.
Justin Haley: 10
A runner-up finish for Haley, who continues to be one of the most underrated drivers in the series.
Chase Elliott: 8
There were plenty of crashes this weekend but with a little luck, Chase was able to get up front and collect some extremely valuable points.
Kyle Larson: 7
A solid race for Larson, who hung around near the front for most of the afternoon.
Kyle Busch: 7
Another finish inside the top-five for this race team that is just clicking right now.
Austin Cindric: 8
Cindric desperately needed this good finish.
Michael McDowell: 7
Another under-the-radar solid finish for McDowell and Front Row Motorsports.
Joey Logano: 6
There was a lot of good fortune in order to get this result, but Penske will certainly take it.
Ty Gibbs: 8
A great drive by the rookie, who was the top-finishing Toyota on Sunday.
Chris Buescher: 8
Yet another top-ten run for Buescher, as RFK Racing continues to show their improvement.
Denny Hamlin: 5
Not the finish he envisioned after earning pole position, but a decent rebound after his early incident.
William Byron: 7
He hasn't been competing for wins lately, but he still had a solid race on Sunday.
AJ Allmendinger: 5
Expectations were high for AJ, who was one of the only drivers in this race with experience racing on street courses.
Christopher Bell: 8
He had the car to beat early on, leading 37 laps before an accident crushed his hopes of winning.
Jenson Button: 7
The finish was not indicative of how his day went, which was another solid outing.
Ross Chastain: 6
He may have improved from his 34th place starting position, but he was not able to get to the front.
Daniel Suarez: 5
If any Trackhouse driver was going to win at this track, many assumed it would be Suarez, but he was nowhere to be found.
Tyler Reddick: 8
He and Bell were the class of the field but a late-race incident ruined his run.
Kevin Harvick: 5
Harvick got collected in a crash but it didn't really matter, as he struggled all weekend.
Bubba Wallace: 6
Not a great showing for Bubba, in Michael Jordan's backyard.
Martin Truex Jr: 6
A spin at the end of the race put him further down that he should have been, but he was never in contention for the win.
Ryan Blaney: 6
His day went much better than last Sunday, which speaks volumes with his 33rd place finish.
Alex Bowman: 2
Finishing last is never good, especially when you are trying to get into the playoffs.