2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course Driver Ratings

Shane Van Gisbergen: 10

There is no other acceptable rating here - the guy just came in and kicked ass in his first ever NASCAR race.

Justin Haley: 10

A runner-up finish for Haley, who continues to be one of the most underrated drivers in the series.

Chase Elliott: 8

There were plenty of crashes this weekend but with a little luck, Chase was able to get up front and collect some extremely valuable points.

Kyle Larson: 7

A solid race for Larson, who hung around near the front for most of the afternoon.

Kyle Busch: 7

Another finish inside the top-five for this race team that is just clicking right now.

Austin Cindric: 8

Cindric desperately needed this good finish.

Michael McDowell: 7

Another under-the-radar solid finish for McDowell and Front Row Motorsports.

Joey Logano: 6

There was a lot of good fortune in order to get this result, but Penske will certainly take it.

Ty Gibbs: 8

A great drive by the rookie, who was the top-finishing Toyota on Sunday.

Chris Buescher: 8

Yet another top-ten run for Buescher, as RFK Racing continues to show their improvement.

Denny Hamlin: 5

Not the finish he envisioned after earning pole position, but a decent rebound after his early incident.

William Byron: 7

He hasn't been competing for wins lately, but he still had a solid race on Sunday.

AJ Allmendinger: 5

Expectations were high for AJ, who was one of the only drivers in this race with experience racing on street courses.

Christopher Bell: 8

He had the car to beat early on, leading 37 laps before an accident crushed his hopes of winning.

Jenson Button: 7

The finish was not indicative of how his day went, which was another solid outing.

Ross Chastain: 6

He may have improved from his 34th place starting position, but he was not able to get to the front.

Daniel Suarez: 5

If any Trackhouse driver was going to win at this track, many assumed it would be Suarez, but he was nowhere to be found.

Tyler Reddick: 8

He and Bell were the class of the field but a late-race incident ruined his run.

Kevin Harvick: 5

Harvick got collected in a crash but it didn't really matter, as he struggled all weekend.

Bubba Wallace: 6

Not a great showing for Bubba, in Michael Jordan's backyard.

Martin Truex Jr: 6

A spin at the end of the race put him further down that he should have been, but he was never in contention for the win.

Ryan Blaney: 6

His day went much better than last Sunday, which speaks volumes with his 33rd place finish.

Alex Bowman: 2

Finishing last is never good, especially when you are trying to get into the playoffs.