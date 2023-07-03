2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago – Full Race Results

2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Shane Van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 7 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 9 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 13 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 17 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 18 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 Jenson Button Rick Ware Racing Ford 22 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 25 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 26 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing Ford 27 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 30 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 37 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The anticipation and excitement for the first-ever NASCAR street race had the entire city of Chicago buzzing. After weather delays and some tweaks to the race, it was a driver making his first-ever start in NASCAR that went to victory lane. Shane Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars Champion that was behind the wheel of a Cup car for the first time, driving the Project 91 entry for Trackhouse Racing. Shane didn't just win the race, he completely spanked the entire field.

After all of the weather delays and time start change, the race was ultimately shorted to 75 laps due to the looming threat of darkness. Van Gisbergen nearly earned pole position on Saturday, and was at the front all day today, proving that this was no fluke. The 33-year old even got shuffled back to 18th after pit stops but still knifed his way through the rest of the field. Shane mastered every challenge thrown his way, including an overtime finish where some of the best in the sport were right on his bumper.

Justin Haley was unable to reel in Van Gisbergen and settled for a superb runner-up finish for Kaulig Racing. Chase Elliott crashed multiple times in this race but still rebounded for a 3rd place finish as he remains winless this season. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch completed the top-five in Sunday's wild race that went from wet to dry in the blink of an eye. The rest of the top-ten finishers were Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher.

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin finished 11th after getting into the tire barriers at the start of the race. Most of the field had some sort of issue in the race as they tried to navigate a street circuit for the first time. Former Formula One World Champion Jenson Button was riding inside the top-ten for most of the race until a spin ruined his day. While their new teammate won the race, Ross Chastain (22nd) and Daniel Suarez (27th) both struggled.

Several drivers were caught up in unavoidable accidents, which put them at the back of the finishing order. Christopher Bell (18th) and Tyler Reddick (28th) were the class of the field for most of the race before bad luck struck them. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman all had trouble and would like to forget this weekend altogether.