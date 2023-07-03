2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago – Full Race Results

NASCAR: Shane Van Gisbergen Wins Grant Park 220 at Chicago – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Grant Park 220 at Chicago, won by Shane Van Gisbergen.
|2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|19
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|21
|Jenson Button
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|22
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|25
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|26
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|30
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|31
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|32
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|33
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
The anticipation and excitement for the first-ever NASCAR street race had the entire city of Chicago buzzing. After weather delays and some tweaks to the race, it was a driver making his first-ever start in NASCAR that went to victory lane. Shane Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars Champion that was behind the wheel of a Cup car for the first time, driving the Project 91 entry for Trackhouse Racing. Shane didn't just win the race, he completely spanked the entire field.
After all of the weather delays and time start change, the race was ultimately shorted to 75 laps due to the looming threat of darkness. Van Gisbergen nearly earned pole position on Saturday, and was at the front all day today, proving that this was no fluke. The 33-year old even got shuffled back to 18th after pit stops but still knifed his way through the rest of the field. Shane mastered every challenge thrown his way, including an overtime finish where some of the best in the sport were right on his bumper.
Justin Haley was unable to reel in Van Gisbergen and settled for a superb runner-up finish for Kaulig Racing. Chase Elliott crashed multiple times in this race but still rebounded for a 3rd place finish as he remains winless this season. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch completed the top-five in Sunday's wild race that went from wet to dry in the blink of an eye. The rest of the top-ten finishers were Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher.
Pole sitter Denny Hamlin finished 11th after getting into the tire barriers at the start of the race. Most of the field had some sort of issue in the race as they tried to navigate a street circuit for the first time. Former Formula One World Champion Jenson Button was riding inside the top-ten for most of the race until a spin ruined his day. While their new teammate won the race, Ross Chastain (22nd) and Daniel Suarez (27th) both struggled.
Several drivers were caught up in unavoidable accidents, which put them at the back of the finishing order. Christopher Bell (18th) and Tyler Reddick (28th) were the class of the field for most of the race before bad luck struck them. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman all had trouble and would like to forget this weekend altogether.