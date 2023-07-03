NASCAR: Shane Van Gisbergen Wins Grant Park 220 at Chicago – Full Race Results

3 Jul 2023
2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago – Full Race Results

Full race results from the Grant Park 220 at Chicago, won by Shane Van Gisbergen.

2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Shane Van GisbergenTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
2Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
3Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
5Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
6Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
7Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
8Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
9Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
13William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
16Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
17AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
18Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
19Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
20Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
21Jenson ButtonRick Ware RacingFord
22Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
23Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
24Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
25Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
26Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
27Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
28Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
29Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
30Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
31Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
32Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
33Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
34Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
35Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
36Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
37Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet

The anticipation and excitement for the first-ever NASCAR street race had the entire city of Chicago buzzing. After weather delays and some tweaks to the race, it was a driver making his first-ever start in NASCAR that went to victory lane. Shane Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars Champion that was behind the wheel of a Cup car for the first time, driving the Project 91 entry for Trackhouse Racing. Shane didn't just win the race, he completely spanked the entire field.

After all of the weather delays and time start change, the race was ultimately shorted to 75 laps due to the looming threat of darkness. Van Gisbergen nearly earned pole position on Saturday, and was at the front all day today, proving that this was no fluke. The 33-year old even got shuffled back to 18th after pit stops but still knifed his way through the rest of the field. Shane mastered every challenge thrown his way, including an overtime finish where some of the best in the sport were right on his bumper.

Justin Haley was unable to reel in Van Gisbergen and settled for a superb runner-up finish for Kaulig Racing. Chase Elliott crashed multiple times in this race but still rebounded for a 3rd place finish as he remains winless this season. Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch completed the top-five in Sunday's wild race that went from wet to dry in the blink of an eye. The rest of the top-ten finishers were Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Chris Buescher.

Pole sitter Denny Hamlin finished 11th after getting into the tire barriers at the start of the race. Most of the field had some sort of issue in the race as they tried to navigate a street circuit for the first time. Former Formula One World Champion Jenson Button was riding inside the top-ten for most of the race until a spin ruined his day. While their new teammate won the race, Ross Chastain (22nd) and Daniel Suarez (27th) both struggled.

Several drivers were caught up in unavoidable accidents, which put them at the back of the finishing order. Christopher Bell (18th) and Tyler Reddick (28th) were the class of the field for most of the race before bad luck struck them. Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, and Alex Bowman all had trouble and would like to forget this weekend altogether.