NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns Grant Park 220 Pole at Chicago - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
1 Jul 2023
NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Chicago where Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the race.

2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
3Shane Van GisbergenTrackHouse RacingToyota
4Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
6Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
7Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Jenson ButtonRick Ware RacingFord
9Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
10AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
15Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
16Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
17Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
18Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
19Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
20Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
21Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
22William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
23Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
24Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
25Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
26Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Josh BilickiLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
28Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
29Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
30Andy LallyRick Ware RacingFord
31Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
32Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
35Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
36Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
37Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet

Leave it to the veteran Denny Hamlin to capture the first-ever pole position for a NASCAR street race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the top spot with his final lap around the downtown Chicago street circuit. The lap of 88.435 seconds bumped Tyler Reddick off the provisional pole, who had just taken it from three-time Australian SuperCars champion Shane Van Gisbergen. Reddick will start on the front row for the third consecutive race, and the fourth time this season.

Making his first NASCAR start, Van Gisbergen turned heads as he paced the lone practice session on Saturday for Trackhouse Racing. The SuperCars champ starts alongside Christopher Bell in Row 2 tomorrow. Daniel Suarez gave Trackhouse another car inside the top-five, where he will start next to Michael McDowell. Row 4 is oozing with talent as Kyle Larson starts alongside former Formula One World Champion Jenson Button in the No. 15 Mustang. Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.

Toyota is still the manufacturer to beat, locking out the first two rows. Teammates Martin Truex Jr and Ty Gibbs just missed advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start from Row 6 tomorrow. The middle of the pack is loaded with talent as well, as Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron all try to find their way to the front.

Two of the most popular drivers were not able to finish qualifying today, as Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick each made contact with the inside wall entering a turn, which shoved them out and into the outside concrete barrier. Neither driver was hurt but both had significant damage and will start near the back tomorrow. Both are searching for their first win of the season, but Elliott is the one that is most desperate for a victory, as Harvick could qualify for the playoffs on points.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr was another driver that saw his qualifying run end due to a crash into the concrete wall. The Daytona 500 champion was simply pushing too hard, and made a mistake. While Trackhouse put two cars in the top-five, one of them was not Ross Chastain. The winner from last weekend struggled in qualifying and will start 34th tomorrow.