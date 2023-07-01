NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Earns Grant Park 220 Pole at Chicago - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Chicago where Denny Hamlin earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|3
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|TrackHouse Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|7
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Jenson Button
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|10
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|22
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|26
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|31
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|32
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|36
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
Leave it to the veteran Denny Hamlin to capture the first-ever pole position for a NASCAR street race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the top spot with his final lap around the downtown Chicago street circuit. The lap of 88.435 seconds bumped Tyler Reddick off the provisional pole, who had just taken it from three-time Australian SuperCars champion Shane Van Gisbergen. Reddick will start on the front row for the third consecutive race, and the fourth time this season.
Making his first NASCAR start, Van Gisbergen turned heads as he paced the lone practice session on Saturday for Trackhouse Racing. The SuperCars champ starts alongside Christopher Bell in Row 2 tomorrow. Daniel Suarez gave Trackhouse another car inside the top-five, where he will start next to Michael McDowell. Row 4 is oozing with talent as Kyle Larson starts alongside former Formula One World Champion Jenson Button in the No. 15 Mustang. Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.
Toyota is still the manufacturer to beat, locking out the first two rows. Teammates Martin Truex Jr and Ty Gibbs just missed advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start from Row 6 tomorrow. The middle of the pack is loaded with talent as well, as Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron all try to find their way to the front.
Two of the most popular drivers were not able to finish qualifying today, as Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick each made contact with the inside wall entering a turn, which shoved them out and into the outside concrete barrier. Neither driver was hurt but both had significant damage and will start near the back tomorrow. Both are searching for their first win of the season, but Elliott is the one that is most desperate for a victory, as Harvick could qualify for the playoffs on points.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr was another driver that saw his qualifying run end due to a crash into the concrete wall. The Daytona 500 champion was simply pushing too hard, and made a mistake. While Trackhouse put two cars in the top-five, one of them was not Ross Chastain. The winner from last weekend struggled in qualifying and will start 34th tomorrow.