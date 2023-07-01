NASCAR Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Race - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Shane Van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing Toyota 4 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Jenson Button Rick Ware Racing Ford 9 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 10 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 16 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 18 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 21 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 22 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 24 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Josh Bilicki Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 29 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Andy Lally Rick Ware Racing Ford 31 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 32 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 37 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Leave it to the veteran Denny Hamlin to capture the first-ever pole position for a NASCAR street race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver took the top spot with his final lap around the downtown Chicago street circuit. The lap of 88.435 seconds bumped Tyler Reddick off the provisional pole, who had just taken it from three-time Australian SuperCars champion Shane Van Gisbergen. Reddick will start on the front row for the third consecutive race, and the fourth time this season.

Making his first NASCAR start, Van Gisbergen turned heads as he paced the lone practice session on Saturday for Trackhouse Racing. The SuperCars champ starts alongside Christopher Bell in Row 2 tomorrow. Daniel Suarez gave Trackhouse another car inside the top-five, where he will start next to Michael McDowell. Row 4 is oozing with talent as Kyle Larson starts alongside former Formula One World Champion Jenson Button in the No. 15 Mustang. Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top-ten in qualifying.

Toyota is still the manufacturer to beat, locking out the first two rows. Teammates Martin Truex Jr and Ty Gibbs just missed advancing to the final round of qualifying and will start from Row 6 tomorrow. The middle of the pack is loaded with talent as well, as Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron all try to find their way to the front.

Two of the most popular drivers were not able to finish qualifying today, as Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick each made contact with the inside wall entering a turn, which shoved them out and into the outside concrete barrier. Neither driver was hurt but both had significant damage and will start near the back tomorrow. Both are searching for their first win of the season, but Elliott is the one that is most desperate for a victory, as Harvick could qualify for the playoffs on points.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr was another driver that saw his qualifying run end due to a crash into the concrete wall. The Daytona 500 champion was simply pushing too hard, and made a mistake. While Trackhouse put two cars in the top-five, one of them was not Ross Chastain. The winner from last weekend struggled in qualifying and will start 34th tomorrow.