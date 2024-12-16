World Endurance rider Stephane Egea dies

Frenchman Stephane Egea, who rode in the Endurance World Championship, has died aged 34.

Stephane Egea. Credit: FIM Endurance World Championship.
Stephane Egea. Credit: FIM Endurance World Championship.

Stephane Egea, the 34-year-old French rider who rode in the Endurance World Championship, has died.

Egea had ridden in the EWC since 2012, with a victory at the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hour in the Superstock category a standout achievement for the French rider and a finish which helped — along with a second-place finish at the 12 Hours of Estoril that year —- the National Motos team he was riding for at the time to a third-place finish in the championship standings.

Egea last competed in the EWC in, finishing fourth at Le Mans with the Louit April Moto team, before winning the Experimental Class at the 24 Hours of Spa.

Egea's death, announced last weekend, follows a period of illness.

“It is with a heavy heart that we learned this morning of the passing of Stéphane Egea,” a Facebook post from Team 33 Louit April Moto reads.

“We had the privilege of working with Stéphane during the 2022 FIM EWC season. All our thoughts and strength go out to Stéphane's family and many friends. Rest in peace.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

