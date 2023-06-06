Great to see @ConorCumminsIOM back in the paddock today and ready to compete in today's @RL360_group Superstock TT #TT2023 #LoveTT #roadracing pic.twitter.com/QtHsTCc2u9\u2014 Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) June 6, 2023
2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock and Supertwin races LIVE!
Follow live updates from the Superstock and Supertwin races at the 2023 Isle of Man TT.
Both races are scheduled to take place over 3 laps of the world-famous 37.73-mile road course, but delays due to low cloud mean Superstock is now starting at 14:45 and Supertwin at 18:30.
Having celebrated his 23rd TT victory in Sunday's Superbike race, a further win today would see Michael Dunlop pull clear of John McGuinness as the second most successful rider at the Isle of Man TT - behind only his legendary Uncle, Joey Dunlop (26 wins).
Dunlop (Paton) topped Supertwin qualifying by 21 seconds from Jamie Coward, but Superstock looks too close to call.
Defending Superstock TT winner Peter Hickman set the only sub-17min lap in qualifying, putting the FHO BMW star four seconds clear of Dunlop's Honda with Dean Harrison (DAO Kawasaki) just a fraction slower in third...