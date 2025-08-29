2025 Classic TT
2025 Classic TT
© Isle of Man TT

2025 Classic TT: Friday 29 August race day updates LIVE!

Live text coverage of the final 2025 Classic TT race day

The 2025 Classic TT concludes on Friday 29 August with three races scheduled to run. 

The first standalone Classic TT since 2019 comes to a close on Friday, with three races scheduled to take place for the Classic Senior, Classic Junior and Historic Senior classes. 

Bad weather has played havoc with the schedule this week, meaning only one race has run so far. That was the Classic Lightweight race, which took place on Wednesday evening. 

Michael Dunlop added to his Isle of Man success this year with a dominant victory in the class on a 250 Honda. 

Due to the schedule changes, the Formula 1 race has been cancelled for 2025. However, the qualified runners for that race will take part in the Classic Senior race instead, with the remaining 60 places on the grid going to the top seeded Lightweight class riders. 

The schedule is as follows:

Roads close - 11:30am

Historic Senior TT (2 laps) - 12:00pm (completed)

Historic Junior TT (1 lap) - 2pm

Senior Classic TT (2 laps) - 2:45pm

29 Aug 2025
15:30

Unfortunately, that means this is the end of our live blog for the final day of the 2025 Classic TT. 

Thank you so much for your company! 

15:29

That's a disappointing decision, but an understandable one as safety is always first. 

15:28
Classic Senior - Cancelled

The Classic Senior race has been cancelled as road conditions are not safe enough following the showers. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:21

We're 10 minutes out from the scheduled start time for the Senior Classic. 

Looks like we're going to get away this time, though only for a lap.

15:02

The Senior race has also been shortened to a single lap. 

15:01

A 30-minute delay has now been put in place due to unexpected showers. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:58

There are no bikes on the grid yet, so that 15-minute delay is going to be extended unfortunately. 

14:55

Starting top 20 for the Senior Classic: 

  1. Nathan Harrison - Kawasaki 750
  2. Dominic Herbertson - Kawasaki 750
  3. Mike Browne - Ducati 916
  4. Jamie Coward - Kawasaki 750
  5. Craig Neve - Kawasaki 750
  6. Michael Dunlop - Norton WRS588
  7. David Johnson - Kawasaki 750
  8. Davey Todd - Ducati 916
  9. Rob Hodson - Ducati 916
  10. Paul Jordan - Kawasaki 750
  11. Brian McCormaack - Kawasaki 750
  12. Ian Hutchinson - Kawasaki 750
  13. Michael Sweeney - Kawasaki 750
  14. Julian Trummer - Kawasaki 750
  15. Shaun Anderson - Yamaha YZF750
  16. Barry Furber - Suzuki 750
  17. Joe Yeardsley - Kawasaki 750
  18. Michael Evans - Suzuki 750
  19. Amalric Blanc - Kawasaki 750
  20. Samuel West - Ducati 916
14:41
Historic Junior results

Here are the full results from the Historic Junior race:

https://www.crash.net/rr/results/1080298/1/2025-classic-tt-friday-race-results

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:39

The Clerk of the Course has implemented a 15-minute delay to the start of the Senior Classic due to the showers. 

14:35

There are showers being reported as hitting the island now. 

14:33

Quick turnaround now for the last race. The Senior Classic is set to run in just over 10 minutes. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:29

Great way for Jamie Coward to bounce back from an injury-hit year. 

14:24

Paul Jordan wins for the first time! He beats Dean Harrison by 9.012s in the Historic Junior race. 

Jamie Coward completes the podium. 

14:22
Historic Junior - Chequered flag

The chequered flag is out for Dean Harrison. But we're waiting for Paul Jordan. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:22

At Cronk ny Mona, Paul Jordan is up on Harrison by 8.401s. 

14:19

Paul Jordan has extended his lead to 8.494s over Harrison at the Bungalow. Coward is still third. 

Podium battle looks pretty sorted at this stage. 

14:15

Paul Jordan comes through Ramsey now and is 3.122s clear of Harrison, with Jamie Coward third.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:14

Harrison leads into Ramsey by 9.799s.

14:13

Michael Evans has retired! 

14:13

Another stoppage today for Shaun Anderson. Not confirmed as a retirement, but more bad luck for him. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:12

Barry Furber has had a crash at Ballacraine, but he is reported as ok.

14:11

Paul Jordan leads by 0.831s at Ballaugh from Evans and Harrison. 

14:10

At Ballaugh, Evans leads Harrison by 1.145s. So, this is all changing. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:07

Paul Jordan jumps into second at Glen Helen now, 7.5s behind Evans. 

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko gives update on when Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future will be decided
4m ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Helmut Marko
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points to "unpredictable" Ferrari after two spins in Dutch GP practice
23m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris names shock No1 challenger to McLaren at F1 Dutch Grand Prix
37m ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
McLaren cop fine, Oscar Piastri escapes penalty for George Russell near-miss
55m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Fernando Alonso names F1 teams that should fear Aston Martin pace at Dutch GP
1h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll told where he went wrong to cause hefty F1 Dutch GP shunt
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 News
Max Verstappen mood worsens as Red Bull problems are exposed by F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "hell" is key to Valentino Rossi MotoGP king row, says Pedro Acosta
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lance Stroll explains cause of violent crash at F1 Dutch GP: “I was a passenger”
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
2h ago
Lando Norris