2025 Classic TT: Friday 29 August race day updates LIVE!

The 2025 Classic TT concludes on Friday 29 August with three races scheduled to run.

The first standalone Classic TT since 2019 comes to a close on Friday, with three races scheduled to take place for the Classic Senior, Classic Junior and Historic Senior classes.

Bad weather has played havoc with the schedule this week, meaning only one race has run so far. That was the Classic Lightweight race, which took place on Wednesday evening.

Michael Dunlop added to his Isle of Man success this year with a dominant victory in the class on a 250 Honda.

Due to the schedule changes, the Formula 1 race has been cancelled for 2025. However, the qualified runners for that race will take part in the Classic Senior race instead, with the remaining 60 places on the grid going to the top seeded Lightweight class riders.

The schedule is as follows:

Roads close - 11:30am

Historic Senior TT (2 laps) - 12:00pm (completed)

Historic Junior TT (1 lap) - 2pm

Senior Classic TT (2 laps) - 2:45pm