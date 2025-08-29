2025 Classic TT: Friday 29 August race day updates LIVE!

Unfortunately, that means this is the end of our live blog for the final day of the 2025 Classic TT.
Thank you so much for your company!
The 2025 Classic TT concludes on Friday 29 August with three races scheduled to run.
The first standalone Classic TT since 2019 comes to a close on Friday, with three races scheduled to take place for the Classic Senior, Classic Junior and Historic Senior classes.
Bad weather has played havoc with the schedule this week, meaning only one race has run so far. That was the Classic Lightweight race, which took place on Wednesday evening.
Michael Dunlop added to his Isle of Man success this year with a dominant victory in the class on a 250 Honda.
Due to the schedule changes, the Formula 1 race has been cancelled for 2025. However, the qualified runners for that race will take part in the Classic Senior race instead, with the remaining 60 places on the grid going to the top seeded Lightweight class riders.
The schedule is as follows:
Roads close - 11:30am
Historic Senior TT (2 laps) - 12:00pm (completed)
Historic Junior TT (1 lap) - 2pm
Senior Classic TT (2 laps) - 2:45pm
Unfortunately, that means this is the end of our live blog for the final day of the 2025 Classic TT.
Thank you so much for your company!
That's a disappointing decision, but an understandable one as safety is always first.
The Classic Senior race has been cancelled as road conditions are not safe enough following the showers.
We're 10 minutes out from the scheduled start time for the Senior Classic.
Looks like we're going to get away this time, though only for a lap.
The Senior race has also been shortened to a single lap.
A 30-minute delay has now been put in place due to unexpected showers.
There are no bikes on the grid yet, so that 15-minute delay is going to be extended unfortunately.
Starting top 20 for the Senior Classic:
Here are the full results from the Historic Junior race:
https://www.crash.net/rr/results/1080298/1/2025-classic-tt-friday-race-results
The Clerk of the Course has implemented a 15-minute delay to the start of the Senior Classic due to the showers.
There are showers being reported as hitting the island now.
Quick turnaround now for the last race. The Senior Classic is set to run in just over 10 minutes.
Great way for Jamie Coward to bounce back from an injury-hit year.
Paul Jordan wins for the first time! He beats Dean Harrison by 9.012s in the Historic Junior race.
Jamie Coward completes the podium.
The chequered flag is out for Dean Harrison. But we're waiting for Paul Jordan.
At Cronk ny Mona, Paul Jordan is up on Harrison by 8.401s.
Paul Jordan has extended his lead to 8.494s over Harrison at the Bungalow. Coward is still third.
Podium battle looks pretty sorted at this stage.
Paul Jordan comes through Ramsey now and is 3.122s clear of Harrison, with Jamie Coward third.
Harrison leads into Ramsey by 9.799s.
Michael Evans has retired!
Another stoppage today for Shaun Anderson. Not confirmed as a retirement, but more bad luck for him.
Barry Furber has had a crash at Ballacraine, but he is reported as ok.
Paul Jordan leads by 0.831s at Ballaugh from Evans and Harrison.
At Ballaugh, Evans leads Harrison by 1.145s. So, this is all changing.
Paul Jordan jumps into second at Glen Helen now, 7.5s behind Evans.