Birchalls smash lap record to win 10th Sidecar race in a row at Isle of Man TT

James Dielhenn's picture
3 Jun 2023
The Birchall brothers broke the lap record en route to winning a 10th Sidecar race in a row at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday.

Ben and Tom Birchall completed a 120mph lap - the first time it's ever been done by a Sidecar pair - to continue their iron grip over the class at the TT.

They finished 24.066s ahead of second-placed duo Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.

John Holden and Maxime Vasseur were third.

This was the 13th TT victory for the Birchalls, history-makers once again.

More follows...