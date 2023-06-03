Birchalls smash lap record to win 10th Sidecar race in a row at Isle of Man TT

Ben and Tom Birchall completed a 120mph lap - the first time it's ever been done by a Sidecar pair - to continue their iron grip over the class at the TT.

They finished 24.066s ahead of second-placed duo Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.

John Holden and Maxime Vasseur were third.

This was the 13th TT victory for the Birchalls, history-makers once again.

More follows...