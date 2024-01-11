James Hillier unveils Honda under WTF Racing banner for 2024 Isle of Man TT

Owned and operated by the Alan Gardner and Paul Curran who Hillier has ridden Yamaha machinery for since 2022, WTF Racing – whose tagline is “We’re The Future” – will support the Hampshire rider at the Isle of Man TT Races and North West 200, as well as a return to the Saudi Arabian sands for a second appearance at the Dakar rally in 2025.

Winner of the 2013 Lightweight Race and a 14-time podium finisher – all with Bournemouth Kawasaki – Hillier enjoyed a profitable year in 2023 when he posted his quickest ever lap of the Mountain Course, lapping at 132.702mph on his way to a sixth-place finish in the 2023 Senior TT and becoming the fastest ever Yamaha rider in the process.

For that reason, it’s somewhat of a surprise to see Hillier and the team make the switch to Honda power but he’s confident the move will see him lap quicker still and push for the podium positions in the 1000cc races.

James Hillier: “Riding the Hondas will be a new challenge for me after two years on the Yamaha but given the performance we’ve seen of late from the Fireblade, whether in Superbike or Superstock trim, it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

“The Honda is proven to be quick straight out the box, which shows how good the base setting is, and it’s a good all-round package. You only have to look at the entry to see how many Hondas there are and that speaks volumes.”

“One area I struggled a bit with last year was top speed and the Hondas had the edge over me, so it’ll be good not to have that issue this year! We probably won’t run a full Superbike but will instead run a Superstock-spec bike in all races, albeit with a higher tune of engine for the Superbike and Senior Races.”