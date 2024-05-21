Isle of Man TT Legacy Lap returns, fans can join ride-out

Fans are able to participate in a mass ride-out around the TT Mountain Course Sunday 2nd June, with thousands of fans expected to take part in the annual TT Legacy Lap.

The TT Legacy Lap has been a feature of the TT festival for a number of years and is scheduled to take place ahead of the 6-lap RST Superbike TT Race.

The will see a convoy of motorbikes stretch for miles around the TT Course and is one of the most popular events for visitors to the Isle of Man TT Races.

For many that participate in the lap it is a chance to remember the legacy of friends and riders that shared their passion for two-wheels and the Island’s world-famous Mountain Course.

Some riders participating in the year’s TT Legacy Lap will be using it as an opportunity to mark the passing of Dave Myers, one half of the Hairy Bikers in support of a number of coinciding mass ride-outs across the UK for cancer charities.

This year’s lap will head away from the TT Pit Lane at 09:30am under the instruction of TT Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson MBE BEM, shortly after a one minute ‘Sound of Thunder’ which promises to be a spectacular moment for spectators and participants alike.

Riders that partake in the 2024 TT Legacy Lap will receive a commemorative wrist band when they sign-on.

Signing-on will take place at the Hailwood Centre, located behind the Grandstand from Tuesday 28th- Saturday 1st June between the hours 14:00 – 17:00.

Participants of the 2024 TT Legacy Lap are asked to assemble in the Pit Lane at the TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road from 08.30am on Sunday 2nd June.