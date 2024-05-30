Clerk of the Course confirms rearranged Isle of Man TT session
Extra session confirmed this week at 2024 Isle of Man TT
An extra Isle of Man TT session will be held on Friday.
The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the contingency session, in the evening of Friday May 31, will now be used as an additional qualifying session.
This is to replace the lost session from Tuesday, which never got started due to bad weather.
The new timetable for Friday May 31 is:
12:30 - Roads Close
13:00 - Sidecars
13:45 - Supersport/Supertwin
14:45 - Superbike/Superstock
18:00 - All Roads Close
18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19:30 - Sidecar
So far, the 2024 Isle of Man TT has not been significantly impacted by weather.
On Tuesday a worryingly wet and foggy day did give way to a sunny afternoon, but wet patches and spots of rain were reappearing by the evening.
With bikes ready to go and riders kitted out in their leathers, the session was cancelled 30 minutes after it was due to start.
The forecast for the next few days, and largely the rest of the Isle of Man TT, is promising.
The TT runs until Saturday June 8.