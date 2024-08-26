Michael Dunlop defends Manx GP organisers amid “vicious circle” schedule disruption

Michael Dunlop has defended Manx Grand Prix organisers over its numerous schedule reshuffles due to severe weather disruption.

Most of the 2024 Manx GP has been heavily affected by poor weather, with practice from Monday to Wednesday completely cancelled, while evening sessions on Thursday and Friday were also canned.

With a red flag incident last Saturday in the Junior Manx GP race followed by deteriorating weather, as well as Sunday’s contingency being scrapped due to rain, the majority of racing has taken place on Monday 26 August.

As a result, all races have had laps cut in order to get all contests in.

The constant changes to the schedule have been met with some criticism, but 29-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop has defended the decisions Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has made this week.

Dunlop told Manx Radio that there was no choice but to cut laps to ensure demands for racing were met, but noted that the same people complaining about limited running would be the same to speak out if any serious incidents happened.

“Everybody’s crying about racing, so they had to cut laps to get all the races in,” he said.

“So, it’s a vicious circle. There is no happy medium. They’re doing the best they can with the tools they’ve got. So, I don’t see a problem.

“It’s not really a difficult week, there’s obviously flak coming from it.

“But the boys who are crying that racing should be happening will be the boys who are crying if somebody gets hurt.

“I think Gary has had a lot on his plate and I think he’s done a good job, he can’t do nothing about the weather, he can’t do anything about the event.

“It’s quite simple. If somebody gets hurt due to stupidity it’s worse, so I think he’s done a good job and we just have to do with what we’ve got to do.”

Two riders - Chris Moffitt and Wayne Axon - are in a serious condition in hospital following separate incidents in last Saturday’s Junior Manx GP race.

Irish racer Louis O’Regan was killed in an incident during the opening day of practice on Sunday 18 August.

Picture credit: Manx Grand Prix Press