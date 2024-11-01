Problem for Davey Todd as Armoy 2025 to clash with BSB

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has announced the dates for the 2025 Armoy Road Races.

The event is due to take place on 25-26 July, on what the Club refers to as the event’s “traditional” dates — the last Friday and Saturday in July.

This date, however, brings the event into direct conflict with the British Superbike Championship race at Brands Hatch, scheduled for the same weekend.

Armoy’s famous Race of Legends was won this year by Davey Todd, who won this year’s National Superstock Championship for the TAS Racing BMW team, and is expected to be stepping up to the British Superbike Championship in 2025, potentially with the FHO Racing BMW team.

For riders like Todd, who compete both on the roads and in BSB, the clash of dates between Armoy and the Brands Hatch BSB means that they will have to choose one over the other in 2025.

The event came under fire earlier this year when 10-times Armoy Race of Legends winner Michael Dunlop decided to skip the event for financial reasons. In the absence of Dunlop, it was Todd who became the standout name on the 2024 entry list.