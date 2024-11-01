Problem for Davey Todd as Armoy 2025 to clash with BSB

The Armoy Road Races have announced the date for the 2025 meeting.

Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.
Davey Todd, 2024 Armoy Road Races. Credit: AMRRC/Facebook.

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has announced the dates for the 2025 Armoy Road Races.

The event is due to take place on 25-26 July, on what the Club refers to as the event’s “traditional” dates — the last Friday and Saturday in July.

This date, however, brings the event into direct conflict with the British Superbike Championship race at Brands Hatch, scheduled for the same weekend.

Armoy’s famous Race of Legends was won this year by Davey Todd, who won this year’s National Superstock Championship for the TAS Racing BMW team, and is expected to be stepping up to the British Superbike Championship in 2025, potentially with the FHO Racing BMW team.

For riders like Todd, who compete both on the roads and in BSB, the clash of dates between Armoy and the Brands Hatch BSB means that they will have to choose one over the other in 2025.

The event came under fire earlier this year when 10-times Armoy Race of Legends winner Michael Dunlop decided to skip the event for financial reasons. In the absence of Dunlop, it was Todd who became the standout name on the 2024 entry list.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Results
30m ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
31m ago
Oscar Piastri pips Lando Norris to pole for Brazil sprint, Lewis Hamilton 11th
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Qualifying as it happened
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Damon Hill remains critical of Max Verstappen's “fear and intimidation” tactics
Damon Hill
Damon Hill
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner stands by Lando Norris claim but accepts second penalty
Christian Horner
Christian Horner

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris leads George Russell in Brazil practice, Ollie Bearman impresses with P3
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
Results
4h ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
F1
News
4h ago
FIA confirm engine penalty for Max Verstappen as Red Bull give Sergio Perez new chassis
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: “Since my injury I’m struggling and I cannot compensate anymore”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Feature
5h ago
Lap time analysis: Pecco Bagnaia v Jorge Martin
Bagnaia, Martin
Bagnaia, Martin