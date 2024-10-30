Manx GP “a challenge, there are costs involved - we want to make it work”

“We recognise that this type of event is struggling elsewhere. It is a challenge, there are costs involved"

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Ministers have admitted the Manx Grand Prix is “a challenge” but have pledged to try and keep the event alive and thriving.

This year’s Manx Grand Prix was struck by weather disruption which organisers called “unprecedented”.

“The Isle of Man has seen some of the worst August weather in 20 years,” organisers said during this year’s event.

Minister for Enterprise, Tim Johnston, has spoken about the future of the event at a time when road racing is struggling.

“What we all want to see is a long-term sustainable plan for motorsport, and the Grand Prix is a part of that,” he told Manx Radio.

“We are happy to work with the Manx Motorcycle Club. We had meetings before the Grand Prix, and since.

“We are happy to sit down and talk about the future, and the challenges.

“We recognise that this type of event is struggling elsewhere. It is a challenge, there are costs involved.

“We want to make sure it can work in the future. We’re happy to sit down and help where we can.”

Mark Lewin, chief executive of the Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, said: “There has been a lot of feedback, a lot of emotion and criticism.

“There are a lot of decisions made by various elements of organisations with the best of intention, with complexity that is sometimes difficult to appreciate from the outside.

“This year looking back, and feedback from previous years, there is a commitment from all parties to take it on board. To look at what can be done.

“But it’s complex and there are a lot of considerations.

“There is a real desire to say ‘let’s listen and look at it’. Let’s see if there are things that can change.

“This is absolutely not our event, it’s not a government event. But we are a stakeholder, a supportive partner, and we’ll do what we can to make sure it’s a successful event for many years to come.”

Michael Dunlop, the record-holder for the most Isle of Man TT race wins, has spoken out about the state of national road racing in Ireland.

“People will not like it but national road racing is finishing,” Dunlop said to the BBC.

“It's finished, we can see that. I genuinely don’t think the North West or the TT needs it.”

