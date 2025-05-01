Davey Todd reveals ‘your life will change’ advice from John McGuinness after Senior TT win

Davey Todd has revealed that John McGuinness told him his “life’s going to change” after he scored his maiden Senior Isle of Man TT victory last year.

The English rider finally broke through to the top step of the podium at the TT in 2024 with the TAS Racing BMW squad when he won the Superstock race.

He then followed that up with victory in the Senior TT finale, securing TAS Racing’s first Senior win since 2004.

Seen as the biggest race at the TT, it is one numerous legendary names - including Todd’s mentor McGuinness - found success in.

During the TT Live podcast previewing the 2025 event, Todd revealed what McGuinness told him in parc ferme after his Senior win.

“To have John there and everything that John’s done for me since I started the TT, for him to come over [after the win], and he’s given me so much amazing advice over the years,” Todd said, as he watched footage of the moment.

“And he just came over and explained about his first one and just said ‘your life’s going to change now’.”

Elaborating on how his life has changed since then, the double TT winner added: “It’s being anywhere in the world.

“We always talk about this, like Superbikes, maybe BSB or World Superbikes, and somebody asks what you do when I’m over in New Zealand in the middle of nowhere.

“Not at a bike circuit or anything, and you get talking about bikes, you say ‘I race British Superbikes’ and they’ll say ‘what’s that?’

“Or you say ‘I race World Superbikes’ and they’ll say ‘what’s that? Is that Valentino Rossi?’

“When you say the Isle of Man TT, they’ll say ‘wow, that’s crazy’. That expression, and you won that. It’s just next level. Every time I think that I won the Senior TT, it’s still mad.”

Todd added that his Senior win “took so long to sink in” and was “the best possible thing you can ever imagine happening”.

“It doesn’t get better,” he said.

“It’s the Senior TT. It’s hard to explain that. It’s just the best possible thing you can ever imagine happening. And it happened.

“The team, the work everyone put in, it means so much to everybody. I think all the teams who come to the TT are very similar.

“All the guys who are there, it’s out of passion. It is a job, they’re not there because they’re getting paid to be there.

“They are there because they want to be there and they want to do well.

“It’s the same for the whole team. It’s what they all worked for, which is to win the Senior TT.

“They’d not won one in long, long time. It was a surreal experience. It took so long to sink in.”