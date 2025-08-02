Liberty Media will ‘take MotoGP riders to the level of heroes’, claims Ducati boss

Liberty Media now owns MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Claudio Domenicali, 2025 German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Claudio Domenicali, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali believes Liberty Media, MotoGP’s new majority owner, will raise rider profiles “to the level of heroes” worldwide.

Liberty Media acquired an 86% majority stake in MotoGP back in April last year for €4.2 billion, with the purchase cleared by European Union regulators in early July of 2025.

Liberty now owns world motorsport’s two biggest championships, having taken over as Formula 1’s commercial rights holder in 2017.

F1 has seen major mainstream growth across the globe under Liberty’s ownership, something that it will look to replicate in MotoGP in the coming years.

Ducati CEO Domenicali believes Liberty will help raise the profile of the riders, while teams will also have a more unified approach to marketing.

“In my opinion, what could happen is that there is more even behaviour between the teams,” he said at the German Grand Prix.

“And more of a clear focus on having resources dedicated to the fanbase directly.

“And really taking the riders to the level of heroes. They are already there, but even magnifying this more geographically.

“And having a more balanced approach in how we exploit the marketing value of what the teams are doing in a more even way between the teams.

“Some are doing a lot, some are doing less.

“I think if taken to the next level, a kind of controlling in terms of direction, and directing the effort of the teams with Dorna and Liberty Media, I think it’s one way to go.”

Domenicali added that he believes MotoGP is in a good place already, but sees Liberty being able to help the series grow in key markets like the US.

“It’s a very, very exciting moment, to be honest,” he said.

“We, as a manufacturer, tend to say we are into entertainment. So, we don’t see ourselves as a bike manufacturer, more an entertainment company.

“So, this cannot be better because I think really the sport today has grown a lot thank to what has been done altogether - we as manufacturers, Dorna, all the stakeholders.

“In the past years we’ve done a fantastic job to keep the racing very close and the fans very engaged. So, a lot has been done. But still there is a lot of potential there.

“There is a lot of potential for MotoGP to grow as a sport, to get into a much bigger audience.

“In the US we have one race, and actually a lot can be done. Maybe not everything that Formula 1 has done, but if we look at what Formula 1 has done in the US in terms of fanbase, the growth in the last years has been exceptional.

“The potential for all the teams to really engage and create a bigger fanbase, if we work together, is fantastic.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BTCC News
Ingram praises 'superb' Team Vertu Hyundai after Croft BTCC pole
44m ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
F1 News
Ferrari boss hints at reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s nightmare Hungarian GP qualifying
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Aston Martin’s Hungary qualifying performance down to “track characteristics”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
F1 News
McLaren point to wind and “cautious” drivers after missing pole at Hungarian GP
2h ago
McLaren
F1 News
The key change which ‘punished’ McLaren in Hungarian GP qualifying
2h ago
McLaren were the clear favourites heading into qualifying

More News

F1 News
George Russell rues missed pole position in Hungary in windy qualifying
2h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
F1 pundit questions if Lewis Hamilton is really to blame after “useless” remark
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
‘Nothing worked’ - Max Verstappen explains Red Bull’s Hungary woes
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Upset Lewis Hamilton calls himself “useless”, Ferrari “need to change driver”
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda explains Red Bull F1 struggles in Hungary qualifying
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull