2026 Isle of Man TT dates revealed

Isle of Man TT 2026 has a calendar slot

Conor Cummins, Padgetts Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
Conor Cummins, Padgetts Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
The 2026 Isle of Man TT’s dates for practice and race week have been revealed by the organisers just days before the 2025 event is due to begin.

The 2025 Isle of Man TT is due to begin in a week’s time with the opening practice sessions at the 37.75-mile Mountain Course on Monday 26 May.

The event will run for two weeks, with practice every day up to Friday 30 May, before racing begins on Saturday 31 May with the opening Supersport and Sidecar contests.

Racing will run from 31 May to 7 June, with 10 races in total scheduled to take place barring any unforeseen timetable tweaks.

Ahead of this year’s event, organisers have confirmed the dates of the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Next year’s TT will begin on 25 May, which is a bank holiday Monday across the UK, and run until Saturday 6 June.

A full breakdown of the schedule is yet to be released, but it is likely to follow a similar pattern to this year’s.

Practice will likely run all week starting 25 May, with racing beginning on Saturday 30 May and also taking in 31 May, 2 June, 3 June, 5 June, 6 June.

With the race timetable swelling in recent years to add a second Superstock and Supertwin contest, organisers have had to make use of extra days during race week to fit everything in.

The non-racing days pencilled into the schedule are held as contingency days in case any racing has to be rescheduled.

Traditionally, race week opened with the Superbike TT, however in recent years organisers have begun the racing programme with the first Supersport contest instead.

As has always been the case, the final day of TT 2026 is dedicated to the highlight Senior TT race.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

