Commentator and broadcasters announced for 2025 Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT has confirmed its line-up of commentators and broadcasters.

The exciting motorcycle racing event on the Mountain Course runs from May 27 until June 7.

The lead commentator will be Steve Day, a voice that TT fans know very well.

Jamie Whitham sits alongside Steve Day calling every lap of the crucial action.

Lee Johnston, a 2019 TT race winner, will work in the pitlane.

Johnston will get a word with the key riders and personnel inside the paddock to bring the viewers from home closer to the action.

Steve Plater, a former Senior TT champ, joins Johnston for the qualifying sessions.

Tom Birchall and Patrick Farrance will be in the pitlane working as broadcasters specialising in the Sidecar event.

Inside the studio, Matt Roberts returns as the anchor.

Cameron Donald, a former two-time TT winner, is alongside Roberts.

Grace Webb works as a presenter and a reporter, interviewing the TT stars and bringing stories to life.

Andrew Coley will commentate for the highlights show.

On the radio, Dave Moore leads the Radio TT action.

Chris Boyde is alongside Moore.

Chris Kinley and Beth Epsey are on the ground, and inside the paddock, for Radio TT.

Mike Booth, ex-racer turned journalist, is also on hand.