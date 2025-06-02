2025 Isle of Man TT: First Sidecar 121mph lap set as Crowes dominate for win

Ryan and Callum Crowe dominated the opening Sidecar race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT as they set a new lap record of 121.021 mph.

The Crowe brothers came into the 2025 event as overwhelming favourites in the class having scored a double victory last year.

Setting off from number one on the road, the Crowes were in command from the off, leading by 11.367s through Glen Helen on the first of two laps and easing away from the competition.

At the chequered flag, the Crowes were 77.670s clear of Ben Birchall/Patrick Rosney to celebrate a third TT win, setting a new class lap record of 121.021mph in the process.

Dominant through practice week, the Crowes ended any hopes of a battle for the win in the first few sectors of the opening lap.

Through the Ballaugh sector split, they had increased their lead from 11.367s to 20.007s, and were 36.242s clear at the Grandstand as they started the final lap.

Posting a 119.418mph lap from a standing start, the Crowes made their intentions of a new lap record clear as they began the final tour.

Extending their lead to 45.619s through Glen Helen, the Crowes also set the sector record here as they pushed on for the lap record.

At Ramsey, their lead was over a minute and extended all the way to 1m17.670s at the finish as the blasted away the existing lap record.

Ben Birchall and new passenger Patrick Rosney have a lot of work to do for the second race, having managed a best of 116.713mph.

The former lap record holder, Birchall briefly lost second on the first lap to Lewis Blackstock/Oscar Lawrence but regained it and proceeded to extend their advantage.

The final podium went to Lee Crawford and newcomer passenger Scott Hardie, 17.351s behind Birchall/Rosney.

Blackstock/Lawrence looked set to engage in a tight battle for the final podium spot with Crawford/Hardie, but stopped on the second lap for adjustments before setting off again.

They got to the chequered flag in seventh.

Todd Ellis/Emanuelle Clement inherited fourth after the Blackstock outfit stopped, while Kieran Clarke/Andrew Johnson rounded out the top five.

Pre-race podium favourites Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley were non-starters following a crash in practice on Sunday.

They have been released from hospital, but were unable to take part in Sidecar TT 1.