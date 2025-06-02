Injured Peter Hickman reacts to Davey Todd’s Isle of Man TT win

Peter Hickman congratulated Davey Todd for Superbike TT win

Davey Todd and Peter Hickman
Davey Todd and Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman returned to the hustle and bustle of the Isle of Man TT to see Davey Todd’s win.

Todd won the first race of the 2025 event in the Superbike TT, edging Michael Dunlop on Monday afternoon.

It also represented a milestone for 8TEN Racing, the team set up jointly by Todd and Hickman to rescue their plans for the year after the break-up of FHO Racing.

Hickman, who was involved in a scary crash in TT qualifying on Friday, saw his friend Todd cross the chequered flag first.

“It’s good to be outside. I’ve not been out for a while now,” Hickman said, in a wheelchair having been released from hospital.

“I watched the first three laps on the TV but needed to come down and congratulate all the boys.”

He said about his new team’s success: “Thankyou, it’s fantastic for 8TEN Racing, BMW Motorrad and Monster.

“Everyone has put so much effort into it. To reward them with the first win at the TT 2025? You can’t ask for much more.”

The hopes of 8TEN Racing at the rest of the TT lie solely with Todd because Hickman has been ruled out due to his injuries.

Hickman was reported as conscious when he crashed at Kerrowmoar, but was airlifted to hospital.

He suffered back, chest, shoulder and facial injuries.

The damage to Hickman’s face was visible in a photo he posted to social media.

Alongside it, he vowed to return to the TT.

“Battered and bruised, but we’ll be back,” he said.

For this year, however, Todd must carry the goals of 8TEN Racing.

After winning the Superbike TT he is the biggest threat to Dunlop, who will dream of extending his record 29 win tally.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

