2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Monday June 2)

Here are the race results from the 2025 Isle of Man TT on Monday June 2.

The first day of racing at this year's TT featured three classes - Superbike, Sidecar, then Supersport.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Superbike TT results

Davey Todd edged Michael Dunlop in the first race of the 2025 TT.

Todd claimed his third race win at the TT to thwart the record holder.

2025 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Race 1 Results (Monday) Pos Rider Difference 1 Davey Todd Winner 2 Michael Dunlop +01.296 3 Dean Harrison +43.519 4 Nathan Harrison +57.384 5 David Johnson +16.653 6 James Hillier +02.476 7 John McGuinness +10.147 8 Joshua Brookes +05.705 9 Michael Evans +24.945 10 Paul Jordan +10.373 11 Rob Hodson +01:08.505 12 Amalric Blanc +07.193 13 Michael Sweeney +39.779 14 Samuel West +03.776 15 Allan Venter +05.574 16 Marcus Simpson +02.018 17 Jamie Cringle +03.878 18 Lukas Maurer +02.633 19 Jonathan Goetschy +01.027 20 Jonathan Perry +05.454 21 Eddy Ferre +06.386 22 Stefano Bonetti +04.402 23 Erno Kostamo +25.297 24 Baz Furber +07.940 25 Daryl Tweed +03.376 26 Kevin Keyes +03.638 27 Maurizio Bottallico +06.100 28 Mark Parrett +13.076 29 Timothee Monot +09.358 30 Paul Potchy Williams +03.346 31 Tom Robinson +18.389 32 Matt Stevenson +07.822 33 Martin Morris +00.933 34 Barry Burrell +01.15.648

2025 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar TT results

The Crowe brothers dominated the first sidecar race of the year.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar TT Pos Rider Lap speed mph 1 Crowe/Crowe 121.021 2 Birchall/Rosney 116.713 3 Crawford/Hardie 115.297 4 Ellis/Clement 114.102 5 Clarke/Johnson 114.221 6 Ramsden/Ramsden 111.045 7 Blackstock/Lawrence 104.123 8 Lambert/Haynes 109.309 9 Dawson/Sims 106.995 10 Hope/Bumfrey 108.578 11 Van Der Donckt/Van Der Donckt 107.961 12 Lockey/Rostron 108.112 13 Kranenburg/Koelsch 107.173 14 Saunders/Cooke 107.087 15 Thomas/Sigworth 106.398 16 Shand/Claeys 105.071 17 Costello/Smith 104.993 18 Buchanan/Evans 103.662 19 Palacoeur/Yann 103.3 20 Currie/Pitt 104.304 21 Moore/Gash 101.809 22 Shipley/James 98.433 23 Lenser/Rosset 98.477

2025 Isle of Man TT: Supersport TT results

Michael Dunlop won his 30th race at the TT in the first Supersport race.

It was Ducati's first TT race win since 1995.