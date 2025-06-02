2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Monday June 2)
The first day of racing at this year's TT featured three classes - Superbike, Sidecar, then Supersport.
2025 Isle of Man TT: Superbike TT results
Davey Todd edged Michael Dunlop in the first race of the 2025 TT.
Todd claimed his third race win at the TT to thwart the record holder.
2025 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Race 1 Results (Monday)
|Pos
|Rider
|Difference
|1
|Davey Todd
|Winner
|2
|Michael Dunlop
|+01.296
|3
|Dean Harrison
|+43.519
|4
|Nathan Harrison
|+57.384
|5
|David Johnson
|+16.653
|6
|James Hillier
|+02.476
|7
|John McGuinness
|+10.147
|8
|Joshua Brookes
|+05.705
|9
|Michael Evans
|+24.945
|10
|Paul Jordan
|+10.373
|11
|Rob Hodson
|+01:08.505
|12
|Amalric Blanc
|+07.193
|13
|Michael Sweeney
|+39.779
|14
|Samuel West
|+03.776
|15
|Allan Venter
|+05.574
|16
|Marcus Simpson
|+02.018
|17
|Jamie Cringle
|+03.878
|18
|Lukas Maurer
|+02.633
|19
|Jonathan Goetschy
|+01.027
|20
|Jonathan Perry
|+05.454
|21
|Eddy Ferre
|+06.386
|22
|Stefano Bonetti
|+04.402
|23
|Erno Kostamo
|+25.297
|24
|Baz Furber
|+07.940
|25
|Daryl Tweed
|+03.376
|26
|Kevin Keyes
|+03.638
|27
|Maurizio Bottallico
|+06.100
|28
|Mark Parrett
|+13.076
|29
|Timothee Monot
|+09.358
|30
|Paul Potchy Williams
|+03.346
|31
|Tom Robinson
|+18.389
|32
|Matt Stevenson
|+07.822
|33
|Martin Morris
|+00.933
|34
|Barry Burrell
|+01.15.648
2025 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar TT results
The Crowe brothers dominated the first sidecar race of the year.
|2025 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar TT
|Pos
|Rider
|Lap speed mph
|1
|Crowe/Crowe
|121.021
|2
|Birchall/Rosney
|116.713
|3
|Crawford/Hardie
|115.297
|4
|Ellis/Clement
|114.102
|5
|Clarke/Johnson
|114.221
|6
|Ramsden/Ramsden
|111.045
|7
|Blackstock/Lawrence
|104.123
|8
|Lambert/Haynes
|109.309
|9
|Dawson/Sims
|106.995
|10
|Hope/Bumfrey
|108.578
|11
|Van Der Donckt/Van Der Donckt
|107.961
|12
|Lockey/Rostron
|108.112
|13
|Kranenburg/Koelsch
|107.173
|14
|Saunders/Cooke
|107.087
|15
|Thomas/Sigworth
|106.398
|16
|Shand/Claeys
|105.071
|17
|Costello/Smith
|104.993
|18
|Buchanan/Evans
|103.662
|19
|Palacoeur/Yann
|103.3
|20
|Currie/Pitt
|104.304
|21
|Moore/Gash
|101.809
|22
|Shipley/James
|98.433
|23
|Lenser/Rosset
|98.477
2025 Isle of Man TT: Supersport TT results
Michael Dunlop won his 30th race at the TT in the first Supersport race.
It was Ducati's first TT race win since 1995.
|2025 Isle of Man TT: Supersport TT
|Position
|Rider
|Lap speed mph
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|130.313
|2
|Dean Harrison
|128.688
|3
|James Hillier
|126.709
|4
|Davey Todd
|125.943
|5
|Joshua Brookes
|125.95
|6
|Rob Hodson
|121.106
|7
|James Hind
|120.087
|8
|Ian Hutchinson
|120.089
|9
|Dominic Herbertson
|120.005
|10
|Conor Cummins
|118.634
|11
|David Johnson
|123.146
|12
|Nathan Harrison
|124.03
|13
|Joey Thompson
|122.546
|14
|Joe Yeardsley
|121.889
|15
|Lukas Maurer
|122.009
|16
|Gary Johnson
|121.609
|17
|Samuel West
|122.025
|18
|Brian McCormack
|122.025
|19
|Michael Sweeney
|121.985
|20
|Adam McLean
|121.657
|21
|Michael Russell
|120.066
|22
|Kevin Keyes
|119.952
|23
|James Chawke
|119.878
|24
|Erno Kostamo
|119.65
|25
|Allan Venter
|119.884
|26
|Eddy Ferre
|119.713
|27
|Baz Furber
|120.563
|28
|Amalric Blanc
|120.563
|29
|Jonathan Perry
|118.331
|30
|Jamie Cringle
|119.222
|31
|Stephen Parsons
|117.289
|32
|Mark Parrett
|117.251
|33
|Jack Fowler
|117.35
|34
|Paul Williams
|116.392
|35
|Victor Lopez
|115.183
|36
|Paul Cassidy
|115.157
|37
|Lancelot Unissart
|115.347
|38
|David Brook
|114.829
|39
|Matt Stevenson
|115.301