2025 Isle of Man TT race results (Monday June 2)

Here are the race results from the 2025 Isle of Man TT on Monday June 2.

The first day of racing at this year's TT featured three classes - Superbike, Sidecar, then Supersport.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Superbike TT results

Davey Todd edged Michael Dunlop in the first race of the 2025 TT.

Todd claimed his third race win at the TT to thwart the record holder.

2025 Isle of Man TT - Superbike Race 1 Results (Monday)

PosRiderDifference
1Davey ToddWinner
2Michael Dunlop+01.296
3Dean Harrison+43.519
4Nathan Harrison+57.384
5David Johnson+16.653
6James Hillier+02.476
7John McGuinness+10.147
8Joshua Brookes+05.705
9Michael Evans+24.945
10Paul Jordan+10.373
11Rob Hodson+01:08.505
12Amalric Blanc+07.193
13Michael Sweeney+39.779
14Samuel West+03.776
15Allan Venter+05.574
16Marcus Simpson+02.018
17Jamie Cringle+03.878
18Lukas Maurer+02.633
19Jonathan Goetschy+01.027
20Jonathan Perry+05.454
21Eddy Ferre+06.386
22Stefano Bonetti+04.402
23Erno Kostamo+25.297
24Baz Furber+07.940
25Daryl Tweed+03.376
26Kevin Keyes+03.638
27Maurizio Bottallico+06.100
28Mark Parrett+13.076
29Timothee Monot+09.358
30Paul Potchy Williams+03.346
31Tom Robinson+18.389
32Matt Stevenson+07.822
33Martin Morris+00.933
34Barry Burrell+01.15.648

2025 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar TT results

The Crowe brothers dominated the first sidecar race of the year.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Sidecar TT
PosRiderLap speed mph
1Crowe/Crowe121.021
2Birchall/Rosney116.713
3Crawford/Hardie115.297
4Ellis/Clement114.102
5Clarke/Johnson114.221
6Ramsden/Ramsden111.045
7Blackstock/Lawrence104.123
8Lambert/Haynes109.309
9Dawson/Sims106.995
10Hope/Bumfrey108.578
11Van Der Donckt/Van Der Donckt107.961
12Lockey/Rostron108.112
13Kranenburg/Koelsch107.173
14Saunders/Cooke107.087
15Thomas/Sigworth106.398
16Shand/Claeys105.071
17Costello/Smith104.993
18Buchanan/Evans103.662
19Palacoeur/Yann103.3
20Currie/Pitt104.304
21Moore/Gash101.809
22Shipley/James98.433
23Lenser/Rosset98.477

2025 Isle of Man TT: Supersport TT results

Michael Dunlop won his 30th race at the TT in the first Supersport race.

It was Ducati's first TT race win since 1995.

2025 Isle of Man TT: Supersport TT
PositionRiderLap speed mph
1Michael Dunlop130.313
2Dean Harrison128.688
3James Hillier126.709
4Davey Todd125.943
5Joshua Brookes125.95
6Rob Hodson121.106
7James Hind120.087
8Ian Hutchinson120.089
9Dominic Herbertson120.005
10Conor Cummins118.634
11David Johnson123.146
12Nathan Harrison124.03
13Joey Thompson122.546
14Joe Yeardsley121.889
15Lukas Maurer122.009
16Gary Johnson121.609
17Samuel West122.025
18Brian McCormack122.025
19Michael Sweeney121.985
20Adam McLean121.657
21Michael Russell120.066
22Kevin Keyes119.952
23James Chawke119.878
24Erno Kostamo119.65
25Allan Venter119.884
26Eddy Ferre119.713
27Baz Furber120.563
28Amalric Blanc120.563
29Jonathan Perry118.331
30Jamie Cringle119.222
31Stephen Parsons117.289
32Mark Parrett117.251
33Jack Fowler117.35
34Paul Williams116.392
35Victor Lopez115.183
36Paul Cassidy115.157
37Lancelot Unissart115.347
38David Brook114.829
39Matt Stevenson115.301

 

