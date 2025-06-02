2025 Isle of Man TT: Michael Dunlop takes 30th career win in Supersport battle

Michael Dunlop has won his 30th Isle of Man TT after beating Dean Harrison in an exciting Supersport race on Monday.

The all-time win record holder at the TT has dominated the Supersport class since 2019 and continued his unbeaten run on Monday at the Isle of Man, despite switching to a Ducati for 2025.

Over seven seconds down at the end of the first lap, a small adjustment in the pitstop allowed Dunlop to chase down long-time leader Harrison and overhaul him on the final tour.

Once into the lead, Dunlop streaked away on his Ducati to beat Harrison by 10.229s at the chequered flag with a near lap record of 130.313mph.

It’s Dunlop’s second podium of the week having finished second in the earlier Superbike race on Monday.

Harrison also has a brace of podiums on Monday, while James Hillier returned to the podium for the first time since 2019 on the Bournemouth Kawasaki.

On the opening lap, Harrison came through the Glen Helen sector split 3.4 seconds clear of Dunlop on corrected time.

That lead opened up to 4.6s through Ballaugh, with Harrison continuing to extend that to 7.4s as he came into the pits for his mandatory stop at the end of lap one.

Dunlop gained a second in the pits, where his Milwaukee Ducati team made a preload tweak to help improve the front end, which put him 6.4s behind Harrison.

That gap continued to come down to 2.9s at the end of the second lap, with Dunlop just 0.886s back through Glen Helen on the last tour.

At Ballaugh, the lead had slipped from Harrison’s hand as Dunlop took a 0.104s advantage, before he extended that to 3.406s at the Ramsey sector split.

Through the Bungalow sector, Dunlop was 6.663s ahead of Harrison on corrected time, with the Ducati rider 10.229s clear at the chequered flag to bag victory for his seventh different manufacturer.

Harrison was 45s up the road from Hillier, who had no bikes for TT 2025 just a few months ago when his original plans with OMG Racing fell through.

Superbike TT winner Davey Todd was 17.9s back on Hillier in fourth as he never looked comfortable on his Honda bike.

Josh Brookes was able to keep his hooks in Todd on the road and pulled himself to fifth, 27.8s ahead of James Hind.

Dominic Herbertson was eighth on the next-best Ducati, with Ian Hutchinson and Conor Cummins rounding out the top 10.

Paul Jordan, who was first on the road at the start, was a retirement, while the likes of Mike Browne and Michael Evans dropped out of the top five battle with issues.